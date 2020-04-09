(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose for the third time in four days as investors looked past staggering jobless numbers when the Federal Reserve released new measures to cushion the fallout from the coronavirus. The dollar weakened and crude oil extended gains.

The S&P 500 Index gained as much as 2%, bringing this week’s increase to more than 12%. The Fed announced another series of sweeping steps to provide as much as $2.3 trillion in additional aid just as data showed the number of claims for unemployment benefits in the world’s largest economy surged for a third week.

“Investors take comfort in the fact they feel like the Fed has their back,” said Dan Russo, chief market strategist at Chaikin Analytics. “If you take that in conjunction with some of the Covid 19 numbers appearing to be on the right track, that’s led to a decrease in pessimism.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose while government bonds in the region gained amid reports that Italy, Spain and the U.K. may extend lockdowns to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Most Asian stocks rose, though Japanese shares retreated. Oil futures climbed as the OPEC+ coalition continued efforts to agree a deal to trim production.

The surprise pledge from the Fed to buy recently downgraded corporate bonds boosted some of the biggest ETFs tracking the securities. The $14.8 billion iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF surged the most since January 2009.

