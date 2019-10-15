Pedestrians are reflected on an electronics stock indicator at the window of a securities company in Tokyo on June 3, 2019. Photographer: Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks opened higher as companies, including some of the biggest banks, release quarterly results. The pound strengthened as the European Union struck a more optimistic tone about the prospects of a Brexit deal.

The three main U.S. equity indexes all rose alongside stocks in Europe, defying concern Beijing and Washington remain far apart in their quest for a trade deal. In earnings news:

JPMorgan’s third-quarter results beat estimates.

Goldman Sachs reported investment bank revenue and earnings per share that undershot estimates, but its equities sales and trading was a beat.

BlackRock said there was a decline in fixed income inflows from the previous quarter as clients moved some money back into equities.

Wells Fargo’s EPS missed estimates; Citigroup’s adjusted EPS and FICC trading revenue were both a beat.

Johnson & Johnson raised its sales and earnings forecast for the year.

“The earnings reports that will be particularly noteworthy are those from companies that are tied directly to the economic cycle,” saidMichael Geraghty, equity strategist at Cornerstone Capital Group. “They will provide an insight into how the U.S. consumer is doing and the U.S. consumer is the critical part of U.S. economy”

Earlier Japan’s equity gauge had jumped as trading resumed after a long weekend during which President Donald Trump announced progress on an interim accord with China. Markets elsewhere in Asia were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose, with 18 of 19 sectors advancing.

As the U.S. earnings season begins in earnest, investors are closely analyzing the reports, given the global backdrop of slowing growth and a host of unpredictable macro risks from the impeachment investigation into Trump and the trade war to Brexit and Turkey’s incursion into Syria.

The International Monetary Fund made a fifth-straight cut to its 2019 global growth forecast, citing a broad deceleration across the world’s largest economies as trade tensions undermine the expansion.

The pound strengthened as British negotiators submitted a revised set of Brexit plans to Brussels amid growing optimism that a deal could be struck this week. The euro slipped as data showed investor confidence in Germany’s economic outlook remains weak. Crude oil futures fluctuated and gold drifted.

Meanwhile, the Turkish lira jumped and the country’s benchmark stock index rose after Trump imposed milder penalties over its military campaign in Syria than U.S. lawmakers had demanded.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Wednesday brings a monetary policy decision in South Korea.

U.S. retail sales are forecast to increase for a seventh straight month. Sales in the “control group” are also expected to rise. Consumer spending is carrying the weight of U.S. economic growth so the data will be monitored closely for any signs of slowing.

China releases third-quarter GDP, September industrial production and retail sales data on Friday.

Here are the main moves in market:

