Stocks started the year on the front foot, building on strong gains for many asset classes in 2019 as investors cheered the latest policy move by China’s central bank to support its economy. The dollar and Treasuries strengthened.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite indexes all climbed to record highs in the wake of one of the best years for American stocks in the past decade, and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced for the first session in three as every sector traded in the green. Gauges in Hong Kong and Shanghai jumped more than 1% after the People’s Bank of China said it will increase the supply of cheap funding to banks, in line with market expectations. The yuan showed little reaction.

“You’ve had a good liquidity-driven momentum-type rally toward year end and that momentum is carrying on in and of itself,” said Kevin Caron, a senior portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors.

The euro fell as data showed the region’s manufacturing downturn deepened in December. The dollar stayed higher as U.S. jobless claims dropped to a four-week low, while the pound weakened following its best quarter in a decade.

After a stellar 2019 across most major assets, focus now shifts to the year ahead. Thursday gave investors the latest read on Chinese manufacturing, with the Caixin PMI dipping slightly from its November level but remaining well in the expansionary zone. On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week said he expects to sign the first phase of a deal with China on Jan. 15, though Beijing has yet to confirm the date.

“It’s like showing up to a party with low expectations and it’s much better than expected. Now the lights are going to go on at some point,” Jonathan Mackay, head of sales at Schroders Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “There will be bouts of volatility, hard to imagine lower big numbers, right? We had 30% in the S&P 500, 20% long bonds, 14% in high yield. You just can’t do that again.”

Investors are also keeping an eye on geopolitical tensions, including in North Korea, where Kim Jong Un said he was no longer bound by his pledge to halt major missile tests and would soon debut a “new strategic weapon.” In Baghdad, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia broke up its encampment outside the U.S. embassy after an attack on the compound threatened to spiral into a broader confrontation.

Elsewhere, crude oil erased an earlier advance, while gold climbed. The Thai baht fell as much as 1.8% overnight, its biggest drop since 2007, amid speculation the Bank of Thailand could be intervening to curb the currency’s strength.

Here are some events to watch for this week:

Federal Open Market Committee minutes will be released on Friday.

U.S. ISM manufacturing is due Friday. The Institute for Supply Management’s PMI is forecast to show a contraction for a fifth straight month.

These are some of the most recent moves in major markets:

