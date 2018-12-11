Stocks Gain on U.S.-China Trade Wagers; Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities advanced with European stocks on optimism about the prospects for success in American-Chinese trade talks.

Most stocks in the S&P 500 Index rose, though the measure pared its advance by about half as financial shares came under renewed pressure. Automakers and chip companies led gains after China was said to move toward cutting tariffs on U.S.-made cars. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index surged the most in eight months. The dollar edged higher while U.S. and European government bonds were mixed. Oil jumped past $52 a barrel on speculation production cuts will re-balance the market.

U.S. stocks have been whipsawed in recent weeks as traders searched Donald Trump’s tweets for clues about the outlook for trade talks, tried to decide if a stock selloff could prompt the Federal Reserve to pare back rate increases and evaluated economic data that signaled a slowdown may be coming. Monday’s session saw the S&P 500 Index’s biggest full reversal since Feb. 6 as it erased a 1.9 percent decline and ended 0.2 percent higher.

“Markets are highly volatile,” hedge-fund pioneer Paul Tudor Jones said at a conference in New York. “I can easily see a situation in 2019 where all the deleveraging that we’ve experienced in the last month and a half -- really, the last four or five months -- all that deleveraging gets reinvested back into the market.”

The news on car tariffs followed reports that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed a timetable for trade talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which also helped to bolster sentiment. Yet investors also have an eye on the continuing flap over Canada’s arrest of the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co. And among a plethora of political risks, the U.K. is struggling to put its Brexit deal back on track and fears linger over the possibility a French protest movement could escalate further.

Elsewhere, India’s assets saw a choppy session, with stocks initially roiled by a surprise resignation of the central bank governor Monday, before posting a recovery. Emerging-market shares climbed along with oil and metals.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

The European Central Bank is set to cap asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent as of 11:20 a.m. in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index surged 1.8 percent, the largest jump since April.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.6 percent, the first advance in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.3 percent.

The Nikkei-225 Stock Average slipped 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1 percent.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.1324.

The Japanese yen slipped 0.1 percent to 113.42 per dollar.

The British pound fell 0.2 percent to $1.2536.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index was little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.85 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.23 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 1.19 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index was little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 2.4 percent to $52.21 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,244.42 an ounce.

