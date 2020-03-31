(Bloomberg) -- European stocks advanced with U.S. futures after equities in both markets climbed for the fourth time in five sessions amid investor debate over whether there’s ground for a sustained rally given the continued spread of the coronavirus.

The Stoxx Europe 600 opened higher as battered travel and leisure shares rebounded. The World Health Organization said there are signs of some stabilization in Europe’s coronavirus outbreak. Shares traded mixed in Asia, with markets rising in South Korea and Hong Kong as China reported a stronger-than-anticipated manufacturing index. They fell in Japan and Australia.

The dollar climbed for a second day against its biggest peers, while Treasuries also advanced. Futures on the three main U.S. stock indexes turned from losses to gains in the Asian afternoon. West Texas crude oil rose after a three-day slump. The yen sank as the end of Japan’s fiscal year brought positioning adjustments.

Equities worldwide are on track to round out their worst quarter since 2008 while investors grapple with the economic impact of a pandemic that’s still poorly understood. The U.S. is considering a fourth round of stimulus, even while Congress is still arguing over the $2 trillion measure President Donald Trump signed Friday. The euro area will emerge from the crisis with much higher debt levels that risk fragmenting the bloc.

“We just don’t know how long the lockdown or stasis of the world economy is going to be,” said Toby Lawson, head of global markets at Societe Generale Securities Australia, told Bloomberg TV. “It would be very premature to say that we’ve seen the bottom.”

In China, the official purchasing managers’ index rose to 52.0 this month. That’s up from a record low of 35.7 in February and above the 50 mark which signals improving conditions. Still, China’s bureau of statistics cautioned that the single-month data didn’t necessarily mean that economy has returned to normal level amid continuing coronavirus concerns.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.6% as of 8:11 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 1.5%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.4%.

The euro decreased 0.5% to $1.0995.

The British pound fell 0.9% to $1.2298.

The Japanese yen dipped 0.7% to 108.50 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased four basis points to 0.69%.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.48%.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed seven basis points to 0.402%.

Commodities

Gold fell 0.4% to $1,615.76 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5.1% to $21.11 a barrel.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018