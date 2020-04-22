(Bloomberg) -- Stocks advanced on Wednesday with U.S. equity futures as investors weathered continued volatility in energy markets and earnings reports that weren’t uniformly negative. Oil extended recent declines.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced in the wake of Tuesday’s slump, with all 19 sectors in the green including energy shares. S&P 500 Index contracts climbed after the gauge closed down more than 3% a day earlier, when investors shrugged off progress of a fresh relief package to counter the economic hit from the coronavirus. Stocks slipped in Japan but climbed in other major Asian markets.

Brent crude continued to fall alongside West Texas oil, though pared about half of an earlier drop. Treasuries edged lower along with the dollar.

The oil debacle may signal the hit to the global economy from the pandemic will be deeper or longer than anticipated by investors who drove the S&P 500 up 28% from its March lows. Even so, some countries are moving to relax the lockdown measures being used to contain the outbreak, among them Germany.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings have been mixed: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. withdrew its guidance, while Netflix said it added nearly twice as many subscribers as predicted in the first quarter. Roche Holding AG said it still expects a small profit gain this year as demand for its best-selling medicines holds up and the drugmaker works on developing tests for Covid-19.

“There’s no way you can predict earnings right now,” Michael Cuggino, portfolio manager at Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC, said on Bloomberg TV. “It’s virtually impossible until we have more visibility with respect to how to world comes out of the coronavirus on the other side.”

The Senate passed a $484 billion pandemic relief package and the House could take it up as soon as Thursday. President Donald Trump said his administration is working on a plan to make money available to the oil industry to prevent the loss of jobs after prices plunged.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar rose as better-than-expected retail sales data triggered the unwinding of some short positions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 1.4% as of 10:35 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 1.3%.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures climbed 1.4%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The euro was little changed at $1.0863.

The British pound gained 0.5% to $1.2351.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 107.64 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.58%.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.309%.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s decreased two basis points to 2.615 percentage points.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.8% to $11.02 a barrel.

Brent crude decreased 4.7% to $18.43 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 1% to $1,703.63 an ounce.

Copper gained 0.5% to $2.28 a pound.

