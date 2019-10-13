This content was published on October 14, 2019 1:33 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks began the week with gains after signs of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, though sentiment was capped as investors voiced skepticism on the accord.

Shares from Sydney to Hong Kong climbed after President Donald Trump said the two sides agreed to the outlines of a deal that could be signed as early as next month. S&P 500 futures were flat after the U.S. equities gauge climbed to within 1.8% of a record on Friday. The yuan wound back some of Friday’s advance and Treasury futures ticked up following the pickup in yields last week. Japan is shut for a holiday.

The U.S. won’t increase tariffs on China as scheduled this week as part of a “phase one” trade accord. Beijing will make large agricultural purchases and take steps on intellectual property, financial services and the yuan. A Chinese statement didn’t refer to a deal, saying only that “the two sides have made substantial progress,” and mentioning neither the freeze on duties nor the farm-goods commitment.

“Let’s not get carried away,” said Raoul Leering, head of international trade research at ING Bank NV. “There is a very tough journey ahead for the U.S. and Chinese negotiators to cut a deal that really has substance.”

Elsewhere, the pound retreated as European Union negotiators warned that Brexit plans from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson are not yet good enough to be the basis for an agreement. The Singapore dollar rose as traders wound back more aggressive bets for further aggressive easing from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Focus now turns to earnings season that begins with big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. Trading may be thin Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday in the U.S. as well as the closure in Tokyo.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank host meetings to discuss economic development and finance.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks at Bloomberg’s monetary and financial policy conference in London. Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves also speaks there. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks in Atlanta. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly gives a speech in Los Angeles.

Wednesday bring a monetary policy decision in South Korea.

U.S. retail sales are forecast to increase for a seventh straight month. Sales in the “control group” are also expected to rise. Consumer spending is carrying the weight of U.S. economic growth so the data will be monitored closely for any signs of slowing.

China releases third-quarter GDP, September industrial production and retail sales data on Friday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed as of 9:20 a.m. in Hong Kong. The underlying gauge added 1.1% on Friday.

South Korea’s Kospi Index climbed 1.1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.7%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.8%.

The Shanghai Composite added 0.7%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.29 per dollar, little changed.

The offshore yuan was flat at 7.0821 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged up after dropping 0.4% on Friday.

The euro bought $1.1029, down 0.1%.

The British pound slid 0.5% to $1.2603.

Bonds

Futures on 10-year Treasuries added 0.2%. The yield on 10-year notes gained six basis points to 1.73% on Friday.

Australia’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 1.05%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slid 0.6% to $54.39 a barrel.

Gold decreased 0.2% to $1,485.56 an ounce.

