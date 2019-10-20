(Bloomberg) -- Stocks headed for a cautious start to the week ahead of a slew of earnings reports, with U.S. equities continuing to flirt with all-time highs. The pound dropped after Boris Johnson failed to win parliamentary support for his Brexit deal.

Equity futures were little changed in Japan and Hong Kong, while contracts edged lower in Australia. The S&P 500 Index ended Friday down 0.4% despite a batch of mainly positive earnings results. The dollar ended last week near the lowest level since July.

With industry heavyweights China Mobile Ltd., Amazon.com and McDonald’s Corp. all on the docket with results this week, investors may get the chance to focus more on company fundamentals. Still, trade tensions and Brexit developments have the capacity to unnerve traders. China Vice Premier Liu He said it has made “substantial progress” with the U.S. to lay the foundation for a phase one agreement. Meantime, Boris Johnson asked the EU to postpone Brexit until Jan. 31, as he was bound by law to do after Parliament delayed a formal vote on his deal.

“The trade issue could still have flare ups, but the intense economic pressure on both sides to de-escalate means that we have probably seen the worst in terms of trade war angst, at least until after the U.S. election next year,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Canada votes in an election.

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Amazon.com, Microsoft, Daimler, Kia Motors, McDonald’s, Caterpillar, UBS and Procter & Gamble.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index lost 0.4% on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were flat.

Hang Seng futures were little changed.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.2%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.47 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0724 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% on Friday.

The euro bought $1.1154, down 0.1%.

The pound fell 0.4% to $1.2931.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 1.75% on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.3% to $53.78 on Friday.

Gold was at $1,490.05 an ounce.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, James Ludden, Linus Chua

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram