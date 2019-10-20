(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia got off to a mixed start to the week as traders digested the latest trade developments and waited for a slew of earnings reports. The pound dropped as Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal hangs in the balance.

Japanese shares rose modestly, while those in South Korea were flat and equities in Sydney retreated. The S&P 500 Index dipped Friday despite a batch of mainly positive earnings results as American stocks remained near to a fresh all-time high. The dollar traded near the lowest level since July and Treasury yields edged lower.

With industry heavyweights China Mobile Ltd., Amazon.com and McDonald’s Corp. all on the docket with results this week, investors may get the chance to focus more on company fundamentals. Still, trade tensions and Brexit developments have the capacity to unnerve traders. China Vice Premier Liu He said it has made “substantial progress” with the U.S. to lay the foundation for a phase one agreement.

Meantime, the U.K. Prime Minister asked the EU to postpone Brexit until Jan. 31, as he was bound by law to do after Parliament delayed a formal vote on his deal. He will on Monday ask the House of Commons to back his deal with the EU in a new “meaningful vote.”

“It would be significant if they can get a phase one deal signed before Thanksgiving -- the probability of that is probably a little bit over 60% right now,” Brett Ewing, chief market strategist at First Franklin Financial Services, told Bloomberg TV. “This is a very important issue, and I think it could remove a lot of uncertainty.”

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Canada votes in an election.

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Amazon.com, Microsoft, Daimler, Kia Motors, McDonald’s, Caterpillar, UBS and Procter & Gamble.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index added 0.3% as of 9:08 a.m. in Tokyo.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.1%. The underlying index lost 0.4% on Friday.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi index was flat.

Currencies

The yen was up 0.1% to 108.35 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded flat at 7.0710 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after falling 0.3% on Friday.

The euro bought $1.1159, down 0.1%.

The pound fell 0.6% to $1.2911.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped to 1.74%.

Australia’s 10-year yield added three basis points to 1.13%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.5% to $53.54.

Gold was at $1,491.77 an ounce, up 0.1%.

