U.S. equity futures were mixed and European stocks edged lower on Tuesday while Asian shares slipped as investors weighed another mixed bag of corporate results. Treasuries were steady a day before the next Federal Reserve policy decision.

The Stoxx Europe 600 nudged into the red, led by declines in telecommunication and mining shares, as futures on the S&P 500 pointed to a soft open in New York. Tech stocks were poised to retreat following Alphabet’s worse-than-expected results after the Monday close, and after Korean giant Samsung Electronics’s profit missed analysts’ recently reduced estimates, but GE jumped in pre-market trading thanks to an earnings beat.

The euro added to gains after regional GDP beat estimates and inflation in some of Germany’s states accelerated in April. Oil futures rose as Saudi Arabia signaled OPEC and its allies could extend supply cuts to the end of the year, while Venezuela’s opposition leader called for a military uprising.

After a strong start to the year, many equity and bond markets appear to lack direction this week. Traders will be looking for signals from economic data, a Fed policy meeting on Wednesday and earnings reports from the likes of Apple and McDonald’s.

“It’s not a stellar reporting season -- I don’t think anyone expected that,” said Nick Nelson, head of European equity strategy at UBS, on Bloomberg television. “But it’s certainly better than the fourth quarter. And that fits with some of the stabilization in the broader data in the euro zone, in emerging markets and in China.”

Meanwhile, the next round of trade talks between the U.S. and China will get under way this week with significant issues still unresolved. But enforcement mechanisms are “close to done,” according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Elsewhere, equities in Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia all dropped in quieter-than-usual trading thanks to a holiday in Japan. Shares rose in Shanghai despite poor Chinese manufacturing data. South Korea’s won tumbled to a fresh two-year low versus the dollar after Samsung’s profit miss and the disappointing China numbers.

Here are some notable events this week:

Companies reporting earnings include: Apple, HSBC, Macquarie, Royal Dutch Shell and McDonald’s.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin landed in Beijing on Tuesday and will head into a new round of talks before Chinese Vice Premier Liu He goes to Washington next week. China and the U.S. hope to seal a deal by early May.

The U.S. Fed’s rate decision is on Wednesday, while the Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose less than 0.05 percent as of 7:33 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5 percent, the largest rise in more than a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.1 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 percent.

The euro strengthened 0.3 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index fell less than 0.05 percent.

The South Korean Won fell 0.8 percent to the weakest in more than two years.

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 percent to 111.26 per dollar, the strongest in almost three weeks.

Bonds

The yield on two-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 2.29 percent.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose less than one basis point to 2.53 percent.

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.04 percent.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,285.88 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4 percent, the largest advance in more than a week.

LME copper increased 0.8 percent to $6,447.50 per metric ton.

Iron ore climbed 2.3 percent to $93.70 per metric ton, the highest in more than two weeks.

