A man walks past an electronic board displaying stock prices at the lobby of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, April 18, 2019. With Indonesian President Joko Widodo on course to win a second term as leader, the political uncertainty that's weighed on the economy this year will be lifted. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

U.S. equity futures fluctuated in the wake of Tuesday’s record close, European stocks headed higher and Asian shares fell as investors assessed corporate earnings and economic data. Treasuries climbed alongside European sovereign bonds and the dollar extended its rally to a six-week high.

Futures on the S&P 500 were steady after the underlying index closed at a record on Tuesday. Gains in technology companies and builders helped the the Stoxx Europe 600 Index into positive territory after early losses, looking to extend the longest run of gains since 2017 amid positive earnings reports from companies including Credit Suisse. The euro fell after key gauges of confidence in the currency area’s two largest economies unexpectedly deteriorated. Crude oil dipped and gold held recent losses.

The buoyancy that took U.S. stocks to record highs appears to have triggered some soul-searching among investors. Although about 80 percent of S&P 500 companies reporting results so far have exceeded estimates, some investors are starting to question whether the rally has legs. Positive earnings surprises in Europe, meanwhile, have done little to erase lingering concerns about the region’s economic outlook. Still looming is U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product data due on Friday, while emerging market investors will be nervously watching the dollar’s climb.

“We’ve had a big run higher, we’ve tested record highs in the U.S., and maybe this is time for consolidation,” Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, told Bloomberg. “Everything has been baked into the market already. We’re probably over the next quarter looking at a more sideways environment for equities.”

In China, markets got little help from the central bank’s move to support liquidity in the banking system to fund lending. The People’s Bank of China injected the equivalent of about $40 billion in medium-term loans. The PBOC has refrained from stronger measures, such as lowering the country’s benchmark lending rates, as an upturn in economic data reduces the pressure for more stimulus.Elsewhere, the pound was steady as U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May pushed to get Brexit a deal through Parliament by the end of the month. Emerging-market currencies and shares edged lower.

Here are some notable events coming up:

A Who’s Who of the tech world reports this week, with Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft among the heavy hitters on tap. European bank earnings kick into full gear with reports from Deutsche Bank, UBS, Barclays and Swedbank.

The Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada, Bank of Russia, Sweden’s Riksbank and Bank of Indonesia set monetary policy.

Japan’s Shinzo Abe meets leaders of the European Union Thursday before flying to the U.S. for a summit with President Donald Trump.

The initial print on first-quarter U.S. GDP Friday will be closely watched for clues as to how the economy responded to the government shutdown and fallout from the fourth-quarter market rout.

These are the main market moves:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.2 percent as of 6:42 a.m. New York time with its ninth straight advance.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed less than 0.05 percent to the highest in almost seven months.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3 percent to the lowest in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.2 percent to the lowest in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.2 percent to the highest in almost seven weeks.

The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.1213, the weakest in more than three weeks.

The Japanese yen climbed less than 0.05 percent to 111.85 per dollar, the strongest in almost two weeks.

The British pound jumped less than 0.05 percent to $1.2944, the biggest increase in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index declined 0.1 percent to the lowest in almost four weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped three basis points to 2.53 percent, the lowest in almost two weeks.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.01 percent, the lowest in almost two weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield sank four basis points to 1.186 percent, the lowest in almost two weeks on the biggest tumble in more than three weeks.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s climbed two basis points to 2.6531 percentage points to the widest in almost two months.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased less than 0.05 percent.

Brent crude declined 0.1 percent to $74.41 a barrel, the first retreat in a week.

LME copper rose 0.6 percent to $6,442.50 per metric ton, the first advance in a week.

Gold decreased less than 0.05 percent to $1,272.01 an ounce, the weakest in almost four months.

--With assistance from Cormac Mullen.

To contact the reporter on this story: Eddie van der Walt in London at evanderwalt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Robert Brand

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram