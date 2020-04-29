(Bloomberg) -- European stocks fluctuated while Asian shares gained with U.S. equity futures as investors count down to more big earnings, a Federal Reserve policy decision and American economic data. The dollar fell for a third day and oil advanced.

Declines for healthcare and personal-goods shares offset gains for oil companies and insurers in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, which flutuated before turning lower. Barclays Plc jumped after the lender reported a surge in trading revenue. Nasdaq futures advanced after Alphabet Inc. posted better-than-estimated sales. That took some of the focus off Tuesday’s sell-off in megacap tech stocks including Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc.

Shares in Sydney outperformed, while they also rose in Seoul, despite a warning from Samsung Electronics Co. that profit may fall in the second quarter as the pandemic hits demand. Japan is shut for a holiday. Italian sovereign bonds slipped after Fitch Ratings downgraded the nation’s rating by a notch to BBB-, just one level above junk. Treasuries edged higher. The dollar slipped against most of its major peers.

Investors will have their focus divided mid-week between the Fed policy decision, the U.S. gross domestic product report and earnings from some of the biggest companies, including General Electric Co., Mastercard Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. At the same time, traders are monitoring coronavirus infection rates and the discussions under way on how to restart activity.

“We have some very extreme readings on the blow we’ve just suffered and markets are still bouncing around trying to get a reading on where we will be in the third and fourth quarter,” Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings Investment Institute, said on Bloomberg TV. “That is very hard right now without knowing where the disease will be, and how quickly people will feel comfortable going back to work, going back to stores, between now and when there might be a vaccine.”

With earnings season in full swing, more companies are cutting jobs and throwing up their hands over future guidance. Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG were among those forecasting severe declines in earnings. Not all companies are suffering, though: French supermarket giant Carrefour SA reported an increase in revenue and confirmed its targets as consumers stocked up on food and turned to online orders during the lockdowns.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed at 8:41 a.m. London time.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index advanced 0.6%.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.6%.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures jumped 0.9%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.8%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% to 1,247.88.

The euro climbed 0.4% to $1.0862.

The British pound gained 0.2% to $1.2456.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.4% to 106.43 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 0.59%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.275%.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s climbed nine basis points to 2.289 percentage points.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 13% to $13.95 a barrel.

Brent crude advanced 4% to $21.27 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,708.30 an ounce.

