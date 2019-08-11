This content was published on August 12, 2019 12:14 AM

A pedestrian looks an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Trading resumed Tuesday after a 10-day Golden Week holiday with a slew of news for investors to process. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia kicked off the week on a cautious note as the trade-war showed no signs of letting up. The yen advanced along with Treasury futures.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were lower in early trading and shares opened down in Sydney, while those in Seoul edged higher. Trading may be limited in much of the Asia-Pacific region with markets shut on Monday in Japan, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. The yen nudged up, extending moves seen at the end of last week as U.S. President Donald Trump said that planned trade talks with China could be called off. Oil dipped.

A volatile start to August for global markets has seen bond traders lift expectations for central-bank easing. The People’s Bank of China late Friday called for a “rational” view on current headwinds, and former central bankers warned that the confrontation with the U.S. is deepening. Trump said Friday that it would be “fine” if U.S.-China negotiations planned for next month were called off, adding that he’s “not ready to make a deal.”

“We remain cautious, as we believe that a number of challenges remain,” said Andrew Sheets, chief cross asset strategist at Morgan Stanley in London. “Among them, the risk that high policy expectations make disappointment more likely, and that even if those aggressive expectations are met, easing isn’t expected to improve growth or inflation materially.”

Here are some key events coming up:

Companies releasing results include Barrick Gold, China’s Tencent, JD.com and Alibaba, Cisco, Brazilian utility Eletrobras, Prudential, Australia’s Telstra, giant retailer Walmart, Nvidia, Swisscom and the Danish brewer Carlsberg.

The U.S. consumer price index, out Tuesday, probably picked up to a 1.7% annual pace in July, according to economist estimates. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, are seen rising 2.1%, about in line with most readings this year.

Wednesday brings data on China retail sales, industrial production and the jobless rate.

Thursday sees the release of U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data.

Australia jobs data is out Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Index slid 0.1% as of 8:05 a.m. in Hong Kong.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.1%.

South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.2%.

Futures on the S&P 500 dipped 0.1%. The underlying gauge dropped 0.7% on Friday.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.3% to 105.42 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1023 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro was at $1.1207, up 0.1%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries ended last week at 1.74%, up two basis points. Cash Treasuries won’t trade until the London open due to the Japan holiday. Futures were up 0.1% to 129-24.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 0.97%.

Commodities

Gold gained 0.2% to $1,499.79 an ounce.

West Texas crude slipped 0.5% to $54.22 a barrel.

