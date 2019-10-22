People walk past the display at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney.

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose as investors weighed a flurry of corporate earnings. Treasuries pared gains.

The S&P 500 Index rose toward a 12-week high, approaching a record, as energy shares jumped with oil. Biogen Inc. surged on news it will ask U.S. regulators to approve an experimental Alzheimer’s therapy. Boeing Co. led gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on the eve of its quarterly results, despite a cut in outlook by S&P over the 737 Max crisis. The Nasdaq-100 Index trailed major benchmarks as Facebook Inc. and Netflix Inc. slumped.

The pound trimmed losses on speculation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson may accept a short Brexit delay.

In earnings news:

Procter & Gamble Co. climbed after raising the high end of its full-year sales forecast.

United Technologies Corp. boosted its profit outlook, lifting shares.

Harley-Davidson Inc. jumped as earnings beat estimates.

McDonald’s Corp.’s home market lost momentum in the latest quarter amid fierce competition. Shares fell.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s profit margin expanded, but shares slid on the retirement of Chief Operating Officer Jim Barber.

Hasbro Inc. tumbled on weaker-than expected earnings as tariffs weighed on sales growth.

Travelers Cos. sank as profit missed estimates.

After the close of regular trading, Texas Instruments Inc., Snap Inc. and Whirlpool Corp. are due to report results.

It’s a huge week for earnings, with around one-fifth of S&P 500 members due to report their results. So far the numbers have generally surprised to the upside, reassuring investors that companies are weathering slowing growth and the trade war. All the same, analysts are cutting estimates for next year as the dispute between the world’s biggest economies continues to take a toll.

“Earnings are coming in OK,” said Jeff Mills, chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust Co., which manages $15 billion. “But my point of view quiet honestly is that we’re still going to end up trading in this tight-ish range that we’ve been in at least through the end of the year.”

Read: The Short-Volatility Trade Is Now So Big It’s Starting to Break

Aside from earnings reports, traders watched news on two industry giants. Netflix slumped after Verizon Communications Inc. announced a partnership with Walt Disney Co. Meantime, Facebook’s antitrust woes widened as dozens more states joined New York’s investigation into whether its business practices have stifled competition or put users at risk.

Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar fluctuated after lower-than-expected retail sales. The currency rose earlier Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term in a federal election that pointed to more fiscal stimulus. Oil jumped after a report that OPEC and allied crude producers will discuss deepening supply cuts next month.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Microsoft, Caterpillar, Amazon.com, Daimler and Kia Motors.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 3,012.01 as of 12:30 p.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.3%, while the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro decreased 0.1% to $1.1143.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2957.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.59 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.79%.

Germany’s 10-year yield sank two basis points to -0.37%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 0.711%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index gained 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.5% to $54.10.

Gold dipped 0.1% to $1,486.70 an ounce.

