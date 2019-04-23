This content was published on April 23, 2019 11:27 AM

U.S. equity-index futures were range bound, European stocks slipped and Asian shares nudged higher on Tuesday as many markets reopened after a long weekend and as the results season ramps up. Crude extended recent gains.

Contracts on the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all pointed to a steady open as the likes of Twitter, Coca-Cola and Harley-Davidson climbed in pre-market trading following release of their earnings. Banks led a drop across many sectors for the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, though energy companies outperformed thanks to the bounce in oil. The dollar advanced, Treasuries were steady and European sovereign bonds declined.

Earnings season is gathering pace this week with a slew of major releases. Traders will also be focused on the U.S. economy, as first-quarter gross domestic product data is due Friday. Meanwhile, worries over Brexit rumble on in the background, and trade spats between the world’s top economies remain unresolved.

“Some of the world’s biggest technology companies are reporting earnings this week as well as a raft of the big European banks,” Nick Twidale, chief operating officer at Rakuten Securities Australia, said in a note to clients Tuesday. “Investors will be hoping for some better-than-expected results from both groups to keep the topside momentum in global equities. If the data starts to show a significant slowing across these key industries then expect both stocks and risk trades to start to come under some heavy pressure.”

In Asia, trading volumes were below average ahead of Japan’s Golden Week extended holiday. Equities climbed in Tokyo and slipped in Shanghai. Sri Lankan stocks slumped and bonds fell for a second day after terror attacks on Easter Sunday killed more than 300 people.Elsewhere, copper fell alongside most metals. The pound advanced against major peers as Prime Minister Theresa May fought to keep her job.

Here are some notable events coming up:

A Who’s Who of the tech world reports this week, with Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Tesla among the heavy hitters on tap. European bank earnings kick into full gear with reports from Deutsche Bank, UBS, Barclays and Swedbank.

The Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada, Bank of Russia, Sweden’s Riksbank and Bank of Indonesia set monetary policy.

Germany’s IFO data is released Wednesday.

Japan’s Shinzo Abe meets leaders of the European Union Thursday before flying to the U.S. for a summit with President Donald Trump.

The initial print on first-quarter U.S. GDP Friday will be closely watched for clues as to how the economy responded to the government shutdown and fallout from the fourth-quarter market rout.

These are the main market moves:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.2 percent as of 12:20 p.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped less than 0.05 percent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.1 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased less than 0.05 percent to the lowest in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2 percent to the highest in six weeks.

The euro declined 0.1 percent to $1.1248.

The Japanese yen climbed less than 0.05 percent to 111.90 per dollar, the strongest in more than a week.

The British pound gained 0.2 percent to $1.3006, the biggest gain in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index dipped less than 0.05 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 2.58 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained three basis points to 0.05 percent, the largest rise in more than a week.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 1.231 percent, the biggest rise in more than a week.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s advanced five basis points to 2.631 percentage points to the widest in almost eight weeks.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed 0.1 percent to the highest in more than a week.

Brent crude gained 0.3 percent to $74.26 a barrel, the highest in almost six months.

LME copper fell 0.6 percent to $6,435.00 per metric ton, the lowest in more than a week.

Gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,272.35 an ounce, the weakest in almost four months.

