(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed as early gains in Chinese markets evaporated, with investors assessing the extent of the recent rally in global shares against more evidence of the severe impact from the pandemic and a slew of earnings. Oil edged up.

Shares erased gains in Hong Kong and Shanghai to trade flat, while equities in Tokyo and Seoul were modestly higher. Futures on U.S. and European stocks dipped. The S&P 500 climbed about 2% earlier, rebounding from its worst sell-off in three weeks amid quarterly results. Meantime, authorities in Hong Kong intervened for a third day to defend the currency peg, with the total selling now approaching $1 billion. Treasuries and the dollar were steady.

Oil futures pushed higher for a second day in early trading, following the historic tumble earlier in the week. President Donald Trump ordered the Navy to destroy any Iranian gun boats that harass American ships at sea. The biggest oil exchange-traded fund reshuffled the mix of futures it owns to track crude prices, extending their average expiration amid unprecedented volatility in its markets.

Investors are continuing to assess the pandemic’s damage to the global economy and corporate profitability, with a gauge of global equities up about 25% from its March lows. Earnings have so far been mixed: Positive results from Chipotle Mexican Grill and Texas Instruments came as Heineken NV canceled its interim dividend, while Kering said it doesn’t see a recovery in the U.S. or Europe before at least June or July after sales at its flagship brand Gucci tumbled.

Next up are China Life and Ping An Insurance, which may report big drops in first-quarter new business as lockdowns hit sales.

“For sure with this volatility we’ve seen year-to-date we are seeing value now appearing in Asian markets,” Wey Fook Hou, chief investment officer at DBS Group, said on Bloomberg TV. “For this recovery to be sustainable we really need to see the cases come down and economies gradually reopening.”

On the virus front: New York deaths were at the lowest rate since early April. Spain’s parliament backed the prime minister’s request to extend a state of emergency to May 9. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he anticipates most of the economy will restart by the end of August, while House lawmakers on Thursday are set to pass another round of aid.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 dropped 0.4% as of 11:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge rose 2.3% on Wednesday.

Japan’s Topix index gained 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat.

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.1%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 107.74 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.967 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.0812, down 0.1%.

The Aussie fell 0.3% to 63.05 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one point to 0.61%.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose two basis points to 0.86%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude expiring in June rose 1.4% to $13.97 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,710.51 an ounce, down 0.2%.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes