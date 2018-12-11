Stocks Mixed as Investors Mull Outlook for Trade: Markets Wrap

This content was published on December 11, 2018 8:15 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed on Tuesday, with European shares rallying while U.S. futures slipped with Asian shares as investors weighed the prospects for success in American-Chinese trade talks.

Miners and technology companies led the advance in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index as futures on the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq fell alongside Asian shares. The pound edged higher after Monday’s slump and gilt yields climbed in the wake of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May delaying a critical vote on Brexit. The dollar drifted, while Treasuries were little changed and European sovereign bonds slipped.

News that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed the timetable for trade talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped to bolster sentiment somewhat. Yet investors also have an eye on the continuing flap over Canada’s arrest of the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co. Among a plethora of political risk factors, the U.K. is seeking reassurances from European partners over Brexit and a French protest movement may spread.

“Markets are highly volatile,” said hedge-fund pioneer Paul Tudor Jones at a conference in New York. “I can easily see a situation in 2019 where all the deleveraging that we’ve experienced in the last month and a half -- really, the last four or five months -- all that deleveraging gets reinvested back into the market.”

Elsewhere, India’s assets saw a volatile session, with stocks and the currency initially roiled by a surprise resignation of the central bank governor, before some recovery set in as traders mulled the implications for Prime Minister Narendra Modi of regional election results. Emerging market currencies and shares were steady. Oil held steady and most metals climbed.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

The European Central Bank is set to cap asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.3 percent as of 8:07 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.9 percent to the lowest in about two years.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.1 percent, the first advance in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 percent.

The euro gained 0.1 percent to $1.1373.

The Japanese yen jumped 0.2 percent to 113.08 per dollar.

The British pound rose 0.2 percent to $1.2585.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index decreased less than 0.05 percent to the lowest in almost four weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 2.86 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.26 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell seven basis points to 1.199 percent, the lowest in almost 21 weeks.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s increased one basis point to 2.8707 percentage points.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index decreased less than 0.05 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.2 percent to $50.91 a barrel, the lowest in almost two weeks.

LME copper rose 0.4 percent to $6,113.50 per metric ton.

Gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,247.75 an ounce.

