Stocks in Europe and U.S. futures drifted after a rally in Asia boosted shares to their highest level since October on optimism over China’s economy and trade talks. Commodities from oil to copper climbed.

The Stoxx Europe 600 nudged higher as gains by telecommunications companies offset declines in carmakers, after President Donald Trump received a report that may be a preliminary step to raising tariffs on auto imports. U.S. equity-index futures drifted following a positive session in Asia, where China’s credit growth helped ease worries of a slowdown in the biggest regional economy and optimism for a trade detente with the U.S. boosted risk appetite ahead of talks in Washington this week.

The yen slipped with the dollar, while the euro strengthened despite dovish comments from a European Central Bank governing council member. A gauge of commodities climbed the most since December, with WTI oil futures rising to around $56 a barrel. U.S. exchanges are closed for Presidents’ Day.

Even with fresh optimism in Asia, trade continues to dominate global markets as the economic superpowers race to reach a deal that would avert a tariff increase on Chinese goods by March 1, a deadline President Trump has said he may extend. Over the weekend, Trump said the talks have been “very productive.” President Xi Jinping also sounded upbeat, reportedly saying the latest round of meetings “achieved important progress in another step.”

“The market has a view that there will be an extension or a deal along the way,” Erik Nielsen, chief economist at UniCredit Group, told Bloomberg TV. Overall, “the Americans don’t believe in multilateralism any more. So we are moving constantly towards a less-good scenario, and global trade is suffering.”

Investors may also get further guidance on U.S. monetary policy this week. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting will likely show how much conviction there was among policy makers to suspend their interest-rate hiking campaign.

Elsewhere, the pound strengthened after seven members of the U.K. Parliament said they’ll stand as independents after quitting the main opposition Labour Party over issues including Brexit and antisemitism. Emerging-market assets climbed.

Here are some key events coming up:

The Federal Reserve will on Wednesday publish minutes from its recent meeting. Bloomberg Economics thinks officials aimed to over-correct to avoid a repeat of the negative reaction to December’s statement, so a focal point will be how much the hawks were on board with the switch.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks on Thursday; ECB President Mario Draghi speaks on Friday, the same day Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe gives parliamentary testimony.

Australia’s central bank releases meeting minutes on Tuesday.

Indonesia rate decision is also due Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1 percent as of 12:28 p.m. London time, the highest in almost 19 weeks.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.7 percent on the biggest jump in more than 15 weeks.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 1.2 percent on the largest climb in more than two weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 0.7 percent, the biggest climb in more than two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 percent to the lowest in more than a week.

The euro jumped 0.3 percent to the strongest in more than a week.

The British pound increased 0.3 percent to the strongest in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index increased 0.2 percent to 1,639.22, the biggest climb in more than two weeks.

The Indian rupee fell 0.2 percent to 71.356 per dollar, the weakest in more than a week.

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.11 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.17 percent, the largest gain in a week.

Australia’s 10-year yield climbed four basis points to 2.1425 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index jumped 1.2 percent to 80.96.

Iron ore rose 1.2 percent to $85.87 per metric ton.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.7 percent to $56.00 a barrel, hitting the highest in three months with its fifth consecutive advance.

