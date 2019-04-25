This content was published on April 25, 2019 10:20 AM

U.S. equity-index futures were mixed on Thursday and European shares edged lower as investors parsed a slew of earnings against a backdrop of global growth concerns. A dollar gauge set a fresh four-month high.

Technology shares were poised to jump at the New York open following strong results from Microsoft and Facebook after the Wednesday close, but contracts for the S&P 500 were flat and those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average nudged lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped for a second session on a mixed day for bank earnings and as two major European mergers appeared to flounder. Asian shares were mostly lower, with sharp declines in China.

The euro traded at the lowest since 2017 against the dollar and South Korea’s won slumped after the country’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter. The yen rose after the Bank of Japan cut its economic growth forecasts and committed to keeping rates low, and Sweden’s krona dropped after the Riksbank said rates will stay low for longer.

Investors continue to look to company earnings to breath new life into the global stocks rally after the U.S. benchmark lost momentum at a record high and European stocks ended the longest run of gains in more than a year. Mostly positive results have gone some way toward mitigating concerns over Europe’s poor economic outlook, though the miserable data from South Korea clouded the global picture. U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product data are due on Friday.

In other corporate news, merger talks ended between German lenders Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank and U.K. grocer Sainsbury’s plan to take over Walmart’s Asda was blocked by antitrust authorities.

Elsewhere, Brent crude pushed above $75 for the first time since October and gold edged higher. Emerging-market currencies and shares fell.

Here are some notable events coming up this week:

Japan’s Shinzo Abe meets leaders of the European Union Thursday before flying to the U.S. for a summit with President Donald Trump.

The initial print on first-quarter U.S. GDP Friday will be closely watched for clues as to how the economy responded to the government shutdown and fallout from the fourth-quarter market rout.

These are the main market moves:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.1 percent as of 6:14 a.m. New York time to the lowest in more than a week on the largest drop in more than two weeks.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed less than 0.05 percent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5 percent to the lowest in more than three weeks on the largest fall in a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 1 percent to the lowest in more than three weeks on the biggest dip in a month.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.2 percent to the highest in almost 19 weeks.

The euro decreased 0.1 percent to $1.1139, the weakest in about 22 months.

The Japanese yen gained 0.3 percent to 111.88 per dollar, the largest rise in more than two weeks.

The British pound declined 0.2 percent to $1.2872, the weakest in 10 weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index sank 0.6 percent to the lowest in three months on the largest decrease in more than 19 weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 2.53 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.01 percent, the lowest in more than two weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.161 percent, the lowest in two weeks.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s advanced two basis points to 2.6648 percentage points to the widest in two months.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed 0.1 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.5 percent to $66.25 a barrel.

LME copper fell 0.8 percent to $6,396.50 per metric ton, the lowest in four weeks.

Gold increased 0.1 percent to $1,277.60 an ounce, the highest in more than a week.

