(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and Asia fluctuated on Friday alongside U.S. index futures as earnings weakness from the likes of Amazon.com and Anheuser-Busch InBev kept a lid on positive sentiment. The dollar drifted lower.

Food shares led decliners on the Stoxx Europe 600 index as the Belgium-based beer giant cut its profit guidance, while video game maker Ubisoft plunged on poor performance of two recent releases. Futures on the S&P 500 Index held in a tight range, after the underlying gauge finished Thursday just 0.5% below its highest-ever close.

While global stocks are on course for their third consecutive weekly increase, optimism is being tested after Amazon’s first profit drop in more than two years sent its shares tumbling in after-hours trading. Treasuries drifted and European sovereign bonds slipped.

“I don’t think there is any reason to be super fearful,” Kate Moore, head of thematic strategy at the BlackRock Global Allocation Investment Team, told Bloomberg TV. “We are staying risk-on.”

The earnings season is providing investors with a mixed picture of how corporations are coping with slowing growth in the global economy, trade tension and Brexit. Two key measures of U.S. business investment fell more than analysts expected in September. Other data showed the American labor market remained generally tight, while new-home sales stayed robust.

On the trade front, China fired back at U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s criticism on human rights in Hong Kong, calling his speech “lies” and chiding him for ignoring American problems like racism and wealth disparity.

Elsewhere, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid for a snap election on Dec. 12 was up in the air after his opponents said they first want to rule out a no-deal Brexit. The pound held Thursday’s decline. West Texas oil futures slipped.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.2% as of 9:30 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index was little changed.

France’s CAC 40 Index was little changed.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.5%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The pound weakened 0.2% to 86.56 pence per euro.

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1119.

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 108.61 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 1.77%.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to 0.653%.

Italy’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.92%.

New Zealand’s 10-year yield decreased six basis points to 1.212%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.6% to $55.87 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,504.57 an ounce.

Iron ore climbed 0.5% to $85.08 per metric ton.

--With assistance from Sophie Caronello, Caroline Hyde and Adam Haigh.

