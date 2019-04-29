This content was published on April 29, 2019 7:23 AM

Pedestrians are reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Japan's broad Topix index and blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average were poised to enter a correction as the nation's shares headed for the biggest decline since June 2016, following U.S. peers lower amid rising concern that inflation will force interest rates higher. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

Stocks were mixed at the start of a holiday-truncated week packed with data releases that will provide clues on global economic growth. The dollar was steady and Treasury yields ticked higher.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed, while futures on the S&P 500 pointed to a steady U.S. open after the underlying index reached a record high on Friday amid a flurry of earnings reports. Shares in South Korea and Hong Kong climbed, and Australian equities dipped. Markets in Japan remained shut for holidays, with many others set to follow suit on May 1. Spain’s benchmark stock index declined and the euro was steady as the country’s incumbent Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was set to be re-elected.

Investors will get a chance this week to gauge whether the recent soft patch in the world economy will linger, with a raft of data out from the U.S., Europe and China. Underlying demand was softer than the headline number indicated in the U.S. Friday, though some investors took comfort in the not-too-hot, not-too-cold first-quarter gross domestic product report. Earnings season also rolls on.

Next comes the U.S. inflation report Monday. Any softness would play into the hands of investors betting on a Federal Reserve interest rate reduction this year, with market pricing now indicating around a 50 percent chance of a cut by September. Traders will also continue to monitor high-level trade talks between China and the U.S. for any signs of progress toward a more concrete deal.

Elsewhere, oil extended its slide following U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to pressure OPEC to cut prices and as doubts grew about the impact of supply squeezes from Russia and Iran.

Here are some notable events coming up:

Companies reporting earnings include: Apple, Alphabet, GE, Pfizer, HSBC, Macquarie, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and McDonald’s.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin travel to Beijing to continue trade talks. China and the U.S. hope to seal a deal by early May.

The U.S. Fed’s rate decision is on Wednesday.

The Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday and updates its economic forecasts, followed by a press conference with Governor Mark Carney.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 185,000 in April. Economists expect the employment situation report will show an April unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.1 percent as of 8:07 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index was unchanged.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed less than 0.05 percent.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index fell 0.1 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index jumped 0.4 percent, the biggest climb in almost two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced less than 0.05 percent.

The euro climbed 0.1 percent to $1.1161.

The British pound jumped 0.2 percent to $1.294.

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 percent to 111.69 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 2.51 percent, the largest gain in a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to 0.00 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 1.161 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.7 percent to $62.85 a barrel, the lowest in more than three weeks.

Gold decreased 0.2 percent to $1,283.27 an ounce, the largest dip in almost two weeks.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.1 percent, reaching the lowest in seven weeks on its fifth straight decline.

(An earlier version of this story was corrected to show the weekly move on S&P 500 in the chart.)

