(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks were mixed as traders assessed a raft of corporate earnings against a backdrop of a global slowdown. Treasuries rose.

The S&P 500 Index fluctuated near 3,000 after approaching a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed as 3M Co.’s results showed the industrial downturn continued to hobble the manufacturer. Twitter Inc.’s disappointing forecast dragged down peers Facebook Inc. and Snap Inc. Tech shares rallied as Microsoft Corp.’s sales and profit beat expectations while a positive outlook from Lam Research Corp. lifted chipmakers.

Investors also watched the latest developments in the trade dispute between the two largest economies. China aims to buy at least $20 billion of agricultural products in a year if it signs a partial trade deal with the U.S., people familiar with the matter said. Vice President Mike Pence’s next big China policy speech was set for Thursday. The European Central Bank kept stimulus unchanged.

More on earnings:

Tesla Inc. soared after it reined in expenses and posted its first profit in almost a year.

PayPal Holdings Inc. reported earnings that beat estimates, sparking a stock rally.

Comcast Corp. rose as profit topped forecasts amid an increase in internet subscribers.

Ford Motor Co. slumped after the company cut its full-year forecast by $500 million.

EBay Inc. sank after giving a revenue forecast that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Xilinx Inc.’s outlook trailed expectations, in part because of the blacklist against Huawei Technologies Co.

After the close of regular trading, Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corp. and Visa Inc. are due to report results.

“People were bracing for the worst” for this reporting season, Yana Barton, fund manager at Eaton Vance Management Inc., told Bloomberg TV. “So far we’re coming in a little bit better.”

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed at 3,004.91 as of 10:01 a.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 0.5%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1116.

The British pound dipped 0.4% to $1.2864.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 108.51 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 1.74%.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.40%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.661%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.3% to $56.12 a barrel.

Gold climbed 0.4% to $1,501.90 an ounce.

