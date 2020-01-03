Investors stand at trading terminals in front of electronic stock boards at a securities brokerage in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. A number of economic indicators show "stabilized and stronger growth" and the momentum of a 6.9 percent expansion in the first six months of 2017 "may continue in the second half," People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks pared losses and oil’s surge eased as investors assessed the threat that an escalation in Middle East tensions could dent global growth. Demand surged for assets seen as havens.

The S&P 500 Index fell less than half a percentage point in afternoon trading after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian commander and the Middle Eastern country vowed “severe retaliation.” A search for safety drove gains in gold, the yen and Treasuries. Oil jumped the most in four weeks, but was well off its peak for the day.

The developments in the Middle East dented a bullish mood that had pushed the S&P 500 Index to a record high Thursday after a blockbuster 2019. Traders had returned from holidays to the news that China’s central bank had moved to support the economy and President Donald Trump expected to sign the first phase of a trade deal with the Asian nation on Jan. 15. Beijing has yet to confirm the date.

“Markets were seeking a catalyst for taking a break after the long run, and they got it,” said Nathan Thooft, Manulife Asset Management’s head of global asset allocation. “Unless the escalation is severe and repeated, I see this as a temporary scare. Obviously the risk is it delays the global recovery as well as dents sentiment and thus earnings.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index ended lower. Most shares in Asia slumped, though equities in Japan didn’t trade because of a holiday. A gauge of developing-nation stocks joined the sell-off, though equity markets in the Middle East are largely closed for the weekend.

Here are some events to watch for this week:

Federal Open Market Committee minutes will be released on Friday.

These are the moves in major markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index sank 0.4% as of 12:42 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.3%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro was little changed at $1.1169.

The British pound dipped 0.5% to $1.3081.

The Japanese yen gained 0.6% to 107.97 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell seven basis points to 1.81%.

Germany’s 10-year yield dropped six basis points to -0.29%.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped five basis points to 0.74%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 2.7% to $62.81 a barrel.

Gold rose 1.3% to $1,548.57 an ounce, the highest since September.

