(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks pared gains inspired by the Federal Reserve’s new measures to cushion the fallout from the coronavirus. Oil fell as investors saw a supply-curb proposal as insufficient.

The S&P 500 Index was up about 1.1%, after climbing by as much as 2.5%. That had brought this week’s increase to more than 12%. The Fed announced another series of sweeping steps to provide as much as $2.3 trillion in additional aid just as data showed the number of claims for unemployment benefits surged for a third week. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said U.S. fatalities from Covid-19 may be far fewer than earlier projections.

“The damage to the economy –- evident in claims -– is beyond comprehension, while the response of the Fed is easier to understand,” said Chris Low, New York-based chief economist of FHN Financial. “At some point, traders will have to come to terms with not just the Fed response but what they are responding to.”

Oil slipped, reversing earlier gains, as investors saw OPEC+ supply-curb proposal as insufficient to offset estimates for demand destruction from the Covid-19 outbreak. The producer group, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is set to cut 10 million barrels a day of its oil output for two months.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank was committed to using all its powers to help the country recover.

The Fed will wade into the municipal-bond market to an unprecedented degree, can now purchase “fallen angel” bonds from companies that have recently lost their investment-grade ratings, and has expanded its Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility to include top-rated commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations.

The surprise pledge from the Fed to buy recently downgraded corporate bonds boosted some of the biggest ETFs tracking the securities. The $14.8 billion iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF surged the most since January 2009.

Gold closed at the highest since late 2012 as investors sought insurance against the possibility of further economic slowing.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose. Government bonds in the region gained amid reports that Italy, Spain and the U.K. may extend lockdowns to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Most Asian stocks rose, though Japanese shares retreated.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

