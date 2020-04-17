(Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a weekly advance as investors speculated the American economy would soon begin to emerge from a lockdown amid a glimmer of hope in the race to find a coronavirus treatment.

The S&P 500 headed toward a second week of gains -- the longest run since mid-February -- after the U.S. government issued guidelines toward restarting the economy. The rally in tech giants pushed the Nasdaq 100 to levels last seen two decades ago relative to the Russell 2000. Gilead Sciences Inc. climbed after a report that a group of patients were “seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms.” Boeing Co. jumped on plans to restart jetliner manufacturing in the Seattle area next week. The dollar fell, and Treasuries were little changed.

Some other corporate highlights:

Procter & Gamble Co.’s organic sales rose 6% as the coronavirus pandemic prompted panic-buying of household staples.

Schlumberger Ltd. reduced its dividend for the first time in more than 40 years amid a historic crude market crash.

Ford Motor Co. is taking its first drive through the high-yield market in years, looking to shore up liquidity after reporting one of its largest ever quarterly losses.

The week is ending on an upbeat note for stocks after the White House issued guidelines for states to consider as they decide whether to relax stay-at-home orders and other social-distancing measures. The government is under pressure, with 22 million Americans applying for unemployment benefits in a month, erasing a decade worth of job creation. Meanwhile, China pledged stronger policies, including rate cuts, after the pandemic pushed the economy into its first contraction in decades.

“The market is a bit optimistic right now,” David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, said on Bloomberg TV. “Ultimately we have to have really great coordination in order to see any real improvement in the economy.”

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 climbed 2% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 2.8%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 2.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.4%.

The euro advanced 0.3% to $1.0874.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.5% to 107.37 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained 62 basis points to 0.62%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased 48 basis points to -0.48%.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 30 basis points to 0.3%.

