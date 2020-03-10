This content was published on March 10, 2020 11:17 AM

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. index futures rallied with stocks globally on Tuesday in a partial recovery from the deepest one-day equity rout since the great financial crisis. Bonds and haven currencies trimmed their exceptional gains from a day earlier and the dollar strengthened.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index reached their exchange-enforced upper limit as those on the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrials also surged. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index also jumped, though most benchmarks weren’t close to recovering their historic losses from Monday.

The twin worries of a price war in the oil market and worsening coronavirus outbreak continue to hang over markets, though Brent crude futures rallied as much as 9.9% after Monday’s crash. The yen slid alongside the Swiss franc. Ten-year Treasury yields retraced more than half of yesterday’s drop.

The rebound in U.S. futures was sparked after President Donald Trump said his administration will discuss a possible payroll tax cut with Congress, and that there will be “major” economic announcements Tuesday. Hours earlier, the contracts had briefly slipped to 20% below their high -- signaling a bear market. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin rejected comparisons with the 2008 financial crisis.

Measures to contain the coronavirus continue to undermine prospects for corporate earnings, and raise the danger of a funding crisis, while the oil price crash threatens a swath of defaults among producers. Italy added nationwide travel restrictions to its effective lockdown of the northern region of the country.

“While things feel like the end-of-days I’d stay risk averse in the near-term, but expect bear market rallies,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, said.

Elsewhere, Japanese government bonds tumbled after an auction of five-year debt flopped.

Here are some key events coming up:

The European Central Bank’s policy decision comes Thursday amid expectations it may ease policy.

The U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer unveils the government’s 2020 budget on Wednesday.

The U.S. core consumer price index, due Wednesday, is expected to remain subdued in February.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index surged 4.4% as of 7:12 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 3.4%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.3%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.6%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.4%.

The euro decreased 0.9% to $1.1352.

The British pound dipped 0.7% to $1.3029.

The Japanese yen weakened 2.4% to 104.85 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries soared 17 basis points to 0.71%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries leaped nine basis points to 0.47%.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed 12 basis points to -0.73%.

Japan’s 10-year yield vaulted 12 basis points to -0.048%.

Commodities

Brent crude surged 8.6% to $37.33 a barrel.

Gold weakened 1.2% to $1,661.10 an ounce.

LME zinc surged 1.9% to $2,016.50 per metric ton.

Iron ore gained 4.3% to $88.68 per metric ton.

