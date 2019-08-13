This content was published on August 13, 2019 11:26 AM

U.S. equity futures struggled for direction after stocks fell in Europe and slumped in Asia as turmoil in Hong Kong and Argentina spooked investors already on edge over the trade war. The dollar was steady as gold and silver rallied.

Contracts on the three major U.S. equity indexes edged lower after several times erasing declines, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell for a third day as automakers and retailers slid. Germany’s DAX Index extended a decline as data showed investor sentiment slumped. In Asia, a regional benchmark headed for its biggest drop in a week. Hong Kong stocks were the worst hit as anti-government protesters again crippled the airport and the city’s leader warned it risked sliding into an “abyss.” Japan’s Topix gauge erased this year’s gain as it reopened following a long weekend.

Treasuries were steady, the yen nudged higher and gold briefly broke above $1,530 an ounce. China’s 10-year bond yield touched 3% for the first time since 2016 as data showed credit demand in the country dropping.

The latest risk asset moves are adding to already skittish sentiment across markets during the low-volume month of August. With the U.S. and China offering no respite to their trade war and a slew of data pointing to slowing global growth, traders will look to this week’s euro-zone GDP figures and industrial production reports from both China and America for further clues to the outlook.

“You’ve got the problem of the protectionist push leading to this downdraft in the economic data, leading to stretching the cycle,” said Ben Powell, chief Asia-Pacific strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute. “A combination of those two themes is creating quite an unusual and challenging macro investment environment that we all have to wrestle with.”

Signs of the trade war’s impact are growing. Singapore’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to almost zero. In Europe, Henkel hovered among the worst-performing stocks after missing quarterly profit estimates, which the detergents maker blamed on a competitive retail environment and the trade conflict’s impact on its adhesives unit.

Elsewhere, Argentina’s peso sank on Monday and the nation’s equities crashed after voters turned on the president in a primary vote. Oil was steady.

Here are some key events coming up:

Companies releasing results include China’s JD.com, Tencent and Alibaba; Cisco, Walmart and Nvidia of the U.S.; the U.K.’s Prudential; Australia’s Telstra; Europe’s Swisscom and brewer Carlsberg.

The U.S. consumer price index, out Tuesday, probably picked up to a 1.7% annual pace in July, according to economist estimates. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, are seen rising 2.1%.

Wednesday brings data on China retail sales, industrial production and the jobless rate.

Thursday sees the release of U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.1% as of 7:23 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.6%.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 1.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped less than 0.05%.

The euro gained less than 0.05% to $1.1217.

The British pound advanced 0.1% to $1.2084.

The onshore yuan decreased 0.1% to 7.064 per dollar.

The Japanese yen jumped 0.1% to 105.19 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped less than one basis point to 1.64%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to -0.61%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.478%.

Japan’s 10-year yield sank two basis points to -0.233%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.4% to $54.72 a barrel.

Iron ore decreased 1.2% to $87.05 per metric ton.

Gold advanced 1% to $1,526.22 an ounce.

