The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 23, 2018 1:33 PM May 23, 2018 - 13:33

A walks past monitors displaying stock prices in the trading gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd. headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Malaysia's markets showed few signs of investor panic as trading reopened after Mahathir Mohamad swept to power in a surprise election outcome.

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell from Tokyo to New York as data cast doubts on growth prospects for the euro area while political tensions increased in North Korea, Turkey and the U.S. Ten-year Treasury yields briefly dipped below 3 percent, while the dollar climbed.

The S&P 500 Index dropped for a second day after closing Monday at the highest since March, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank by the most in two months as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks faded along with prospects for President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korea’s leader. Concerns over Turkey’s financial stability drove the lira to a record low and weighed on emerging-market assets. The yen jumped as traders sought havens.

The euro fell to a six-month low as manufacturing data added to concern economic momentum is slowing, while the pound weakened as U.K. inflation trailed expectations, denting prospects for rate increases. The dollar climbed to the strongest since December.

Monetary policy may provide a welcome distraction when the Federal Reserve releases minutes of its latest meeting Wednesday. Just as trade tensions between the U.S. and China seemed to be easing, Trump appeared to express pessimism on a meeting with Kim Jong Un, while in Italy questions are swirling around the populist government’s economic policies. The U.S. president kept up his attacks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, warning of a “scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before.”

“If you look at history, you find that geopolitics does rattle markets,” Vasu Menon, OCBC Bank vice president, said on Bloomberg Television. “The markets are clearly quite nervous because we’ve had a good run and this is an excuse for the markets to take a breather.”

Terminal users can read more in Bloomberg’s Markets Live blog.

These are some key events to watch this week:

The Federal Reserve releases minutes of the central bank’s May 1-2 meeting on Wednesday; U.S. new home sale are due as are euro-area PMIs.

Thursday sees the Bank of England Markets Forum at Bloomberg London. Speakers include BOE Governor Mark Carney and New York Fed President William Dudley.

At the St. Petersburg Forum Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe participate on a panel moderated by Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.

Also Friday, European Union finance ministers discuss the latest on Brexit talks, in Brussels.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5 percent as of 9:33 a.m. in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 1.1 percent in the biggest tumble in two months.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5 percent to the lowest in two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 percent to the highest in five months.

The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.1711, the weakest in more than six months.

The British pound sank 0.8 percent to $1.3328, the weakest since December.

The Japanese yen jumped 0.7 percent, the most since February, to 110.08 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased four basis points to 3.02 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped five basis points to 0.5 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell seven basis points, the most in two months, to 1.45 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude sank 0.3 percent to $71.90 a barrel.

Gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,289.11 an ounce.

Copper fell 1.8 percent to $3.0755 per pound.

--With assistance from Sarah Ponczek , Michael G. Wilson , Andreea Papuc , Samuel Potter and Robert Brand .

To contact the reporters on this story: Brendan Walsh in Austin at bwalsh8@bloomberg.net, Sarah Ponczek in New York at sponczek2@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, Brendan Walsh, Yakob Peterseil

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!