(Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped in Europe and Asia alongside U.S. equity futures on Tuesday as turmoil in Hong Kong and Argentina added to trade tensions and dented sentiment. Treasuries advanced with gold.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index opened lower, pulled down by banking and industrial shares, as contracts on the three major U.S. equity indexes all dropped. In Asia, the brunt of the sell-off was borne in Hong Kong, where protesters again targeted the airport and the city’s leader warned it risked sliding into an “abyss.” Japan’s benchmark equities gauge erased this year’s gain. The dollar firmed, while the yen was little changed. China’s 10-year bond yield fell to 3% for the first time since 2016 as data showed credit demand dropping.

The latest sell-off in risk assets is adding to already skittish sentiment across markets during the low-volume month of August. With the U.S. and China offering no respite to their trade war and a slew of data pointing to slowing global growth, traders will look to this week’s euro-zone GDP figures and industrial production reports from both China and the U.S. for further clues.

“You’ve got the problem of the protectionist push leading to this downdraft in the economic data, leading to stretching the cycle,” said Ben Powell, chief Asia-Pacific strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute. “A combination of those two themes is creating quite an unusual and challenging macro investment environment that we all have to wrestle with.”

Signs of the trade war’s impact are growing. Singapore’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to almost zero as the region’s most trade-reliant economies are under pressure. In Europe, Henkel missed quarterly profit estimates, which the maker of detergents blamed on a competitive retail environment and the export conflict’s impact on its adhesives unit. Meanwhile, Argentina’s peso sank on Monday and its equities crashed after voters turned on the president in a primary vote.

Elsewhere, oil edged lower after Saudi Aramco’s first-half earnings contained no surprises for the market.

Here are some key events coming up:

Companies releasing results include China’s Tencent, JD.com and Alibaba, Cisco, the U.K.’s Prudential, Australia’s Telstra, giant retailer Walmart, Nvidia, Swisscom and the Danish brewer Carlsberg.

The U.S. consumer price index, out Tuesday, probably picked up to a 1.7% annual pace in July, according to economist estimates. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, are seen rising 2.1%.

Wednesday brings data on China retail sales, industrial production and the jobless rate.

Thursday sees the release of U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1% as of 8:13 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.3%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 1.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.8%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1%.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.1%.

The euro dipped 0.2% to $1.1188.

The Hong Kong dollar advanced less than 0.05% versus the U.S. dollar.

The British pound sank 0.3% to $1.2045.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 1.62%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.463%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.61%.

Italy’s 10-year yield dipped three basis points to 1.676%.

Commodities

Gold climbed 0.7% to $1,522.20 an ounce.

Silver increased 1.8% to $17.37 per ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6%.

