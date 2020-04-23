(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks resumed a push higher after briefly dipping into negative territory when a report said that a leading experimental caronavirus drug performed poorly in a test. Crude oil climbed back above $15 a barrel.

The S&P 500 was up about 0.5% after rising as much as 1.6%. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s antiviral drug remdesivir flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, the Financial Times reported, citing draft documents published accidentally by the World Health Organization. The drug company disputed that characterization.

“Investors have pinned their hopes on continued progress toward curve flattening and eventually a vaccine. They are willing to look past negative economic prints for now and focus on more favorable developments that suggest current headwinds could prove transitory,” said Adam Phillips, director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “Today’s sudden reaction illustrates how fickle investors are in the current environment.”

The S&P 500 is still on pace for a second consecutive gain, with Exxon and Chevron posting the biggest gains in the energy sector. Crude oil climbed in New York, two days after futures dropped below zero. Equities gained earlier even after a report showed U.S. jobless claims surged by 4.4 million last week. Total job losses now exceed 26 million in the wake of the economic shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, the dollar was mixed against most major peers. Gold managed its first back-to-back gain in over a week as investors weighed the prospects of another wave of stimulus in virus-hit economies.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes