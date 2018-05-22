The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

Pedestrians are reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Japan's broad Topix index and blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average were poised to enter a correction as the nation's shares headed for the biggest decline since June 2016, following U.S. peers lower amid rising concern that inflation will force interest rates higher.

(Bloomberg) -- A measure of risk appetite returned to markets on Tuesday, with developing-nation stocks and currencies rebounding and the euro climbing with Italian bonds. The dollar fell as Treasury yields edged higher and the pound advanced amid speculation there could be another U.K. election.

U.S. equity futures pointed to a higher open and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index nudged upward after the MSCI Asia Pacific gauge eked out a gain in a mixed session earlier. Emerging stocks were the stand out, ending a three-day losing streak. The euro swung from a loss to a gain as investors weigh the chances Italy’s president will seek to curtail a potential populist government. The country’s bonds rebounded from a two-day slide. The Turkish lira rallied from an all-time low.

Easing trade tensions have helped restore some confidence in emerging-market assets, though Italy’s political situation continues to loom over global markets. President Sergio Mattarella is reportedly preparing to pick a premier on Wednesday or Thursday. Beyond politics, central banks are in focus this week -- the Federal Reserve will release minutes of its latest policy meeting on Wednesday, while the ECB follows suit on Thursday. A raft of U.S. debt sales adds to the busy agenda.

“Markets are going through a bumpy ride,” Bank of Singapore Investment Strategist James Cheo said on Bloomberg Television. “This trade truce is still in the early days. It’s really a ceasefire, it’s not a peace treaty as yet. The implementation details are still unclear. There is still some caution.”

Elsewhere, the South African rand and Russian ruble headed higher. Hong Kong and South Korean markets were shut for a holiday. Most commodities, including oil, advanced as the greenback weakened.

These are some key events to watch this week:

Brexit negotiations resume in Brussels Tuesday, and South Korea’s president visits Washington to discuss North Korea.

Also Tuesday, Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is to be questioned by the European Parliament on his company’s use of personal data.

The Federal Reserve releases minutes of the central bank’s May 1-2 meeting on Wednesday; U.S. new home sale also released as are euro-area and Japan PMIs.

Thursday sees the Bank of England Markets Forum at Bloomberg London. Speakers include BOE Governor Mark Carney and New York Fed President William Dudley.

At the St. Petersburg Forum Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe participate on a panel moderated by Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.

Also Friday, European Union finance ministers discuss the latest on Brexit talks, in Brussels.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.1 percent as of 9:41 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 percent.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index jumped 0.1 percent.

Germany’s DAX Index climbed 0.1 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.6 percent, the largest rise in more than a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2 percent, the largest decrease in more than a week.

The euro increased 0.1 percent to $1.1808, the strongest in a week.

The British pound jumped 0.4 percent to $1.3476, the largest climb in five weeks.

The Japanese yen increased less than 0.05 percent to 111.01 per dollar.

The Turkish lira advanced 0.3 percent to 4.563 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 3.07 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained four basis points to 0.57 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained five basis points to 1.518 percent.

Italy’s 10-year yield sank nine basis points to 2.296 percent, the largest drop in almost seven months.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.6 percent to $72.68 a barrel, the highest in more than three years.

Gold climbed 0.1 percent to $1,293.86 an ounce, the highest in more than a week.

