U.S. stocks pared their advance after disappointing factory data from the world’s largest economy. Treasuries rose and the dollar fell before the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The S&P 500 Index struggled to build on its rally after reaching another record high. Technology shares rebounded as Apple Inc.’s revenue projection topped analyst estimates, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s outlook indicated improving momentum for the chipmaker. Meantime, Clorox Co. and Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s figures disappointed.

A gauge of U.S. factories fell in April to the weakest level since late 2016, signaling that manufacturing headwinds extended into the second quarter as companies continue to confront uncertainty about trade. All eyes will now turn to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference following the U.S. rate decision, with policy makers widely expected to be on hold while expressing concern over muted inflation.

“We expect the Fed to reiterate their still patient stance,” Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co., told Bloomberg TV. “We also expect the Fed to re-characterize their expectation for growth at a somewhat tempered level, but still very positive.”

Developments in the trade conflict between America and China are on the radar, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin calling the latest round of meetings “productive.” Negotiations will continue in Washington next week. Elsewhere, holidays across much of Asia, Europe and Latin America crimped trading volumes.

Here are some notable events this week:

Companies reporting earnings include: HSBC, Macquarie and Royal Dutch Shell.

The Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

