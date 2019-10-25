Pedestrians pass in front of a Charles Schwab Corp. branch on Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange.

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks extended their weekly gains as corporate results remained in focus. The pound declined.

The S&P 500 Index approached its record, led by technology shares. Intel Corp. led the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher on upbeat forecasts. Visa Inc. issued estimates that were better than expected. Amazon.com Inc.’s first profit drop since early 2017 prompted target cuts from firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and RBC Capital Markets.

The pound fell as French President Emmanuel Macron blocked the European Union’s attempt to delay Brexit for three months. Treasuries fell after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment pared gains from earlier in October while remaining elevated. Federal Reserve officials will signal they may take a break from cutting rates after lowering them next week, according to a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

More on corporate news:

Verizon Communications Inc. exceeded Wall Street’s forecasts for profit and subscriber growth.

Juniper Networks Inc. boosted its stock buyback authorization by $1 billion and reported earnings that beat forecasts.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. reported net sales that missed the lowest analyst projection.

Charter Communications Inc. posted revenue that met the average analyst estimate.

PG&E Corp. sank after saying that a transmission line went down where a major fire began in Northern California.

“We feel like it’s one step forward, one step back,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “You’ve seen some good beats, and on the same side some misses. Lower guidance, and that’s certainly a reflection of concerns around trade and tariffs, but that was mostly expected. We’d characterize it as OK or decent so far.”

On the trade front, China fired back at Vice President Mike Pence’s criticism on human rights, calling his speech “lies” and chiding him for ignoring U.S. problems like racism and wealth disparity. Pence on Thursday gave a long-anticipated speech in which he criticized the Asian nation’s actions against protesters in Hong Kong while calling for greater engagement between the world’s two biggest economies.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% to 3,015.10 as of 10:27 a.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.2%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro decreased 0.1% to $1.109.

The British pound dipped 0.2% to $1.282.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.66 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.78%.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to -0.37%.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.673%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.1% to $55.63 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.6% to $1,513.40 an ounce.

--With assistance from Caroline Hyde, Adam Haigh, Todd White, Samuel Potter, Yakob Peterseil, Sophie Caronello and Nancy Moran.

To contact the reporters on this story: Rita Nazareth in New York at rnazareth@bloomberg.net;Sarah Ponczek in New York at sponczek2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, Rita Nazareth

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram