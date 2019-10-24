This content was published on October 24, 2019 10:26 AM

A worker operates a Caterpillar Inc. Lexion combine harvester to straight cut canola on a farm near Grosse Isle, Manitoba, Canada, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Canada's canola inventory rose to a record at the end of the crop year as China shunned imports of the oilseed following a diplomatic row over the arrest of a Huawei Technologies Co. executive. Photographer: Shannon VanRaes/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures edged higher and stocks rose in Europe and Asia as a raft of upbeat corporate results helped investors shrug off more signs that global growth is losing momentum. Sovereign bonds fluctuated on a busy day for central banks, with the ECB rate decision set to be the main focus.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Dow indexes nudged upward and those on the Nasdaq 100 rose after solid earnings on Wednesday spurred gains in late trading. Car makers led the Stoxx Europe 600 Index higher as every major national benchmark in the region climbed. Shares advanced in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul, while the Shanghai benchmark ended little changed.

In key earnings news:

Daimler numbers exceeded estimates as the luxury-car maker said it will intensify efforts to cut costs.

Chemical maker BASF reported third-quarter profit that slightly beat estimates.

AstraZeneca raised its 2019 sales outlook again, helped by expansion in the key China market and new drugs for cancer.

Nokia beat expectations, but shares slumped after the company lowered its earnings guidance for this year and next and halted dividend payments.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s profit was wiped out in the third quarter because of a charge tied to a long running mis-selling insurance scandal.

Hyundai reported third-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ estimates on a demand slump in China and costs to settle lawsuits.

Microsoft sales and profit got a boost from demand for Azure cloud-computing programs.

Tesla surged in late trading Wednesday after delivering strong results.

While not a uniformly positive picture, earnings season is helping ease investor fears over the outlook for world growth. About 80% of companies in the S&P 500 have topped expectations for profits so far, though Texas Instruments and Caterpillar both highlighted the uncertainty caused by trade tensions and global economic weakness.

“People were bracing for the worst” for this reporting season, Yana Barton, fund manager at Eaton Vance Management Inc., told Bloomberg TV. “So far we’re coming in a little bit better.”

Data on Thursday showed the euro-area economy stayed at the brink of contraction as manufacturing shrank for a ninth month. Germany’s outlook darkened and employment declined for the first time since 2013, though France’s services sector strengthened. Treasuries were steady but most European bonds slipped after the data.

In Asia, South Korea’s economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter. Japan’s factory activity fell to the lowest level in three years.

Meanwhile, the pound slipped as the wait goes on to hear if the EU will grant an extension to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. The euro erased a small gain after the manufacturing data and the krona strengthened as Sweden’s Riksbank kept rates unchanged but indicated it may hike in December.

Elsewhere, oil gave back some of Wednesday’s advance as the gloomy economic data rolled in.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including Amazon.com.

Thursday brings several monetary policy decisions, including from the European Central Bank.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment the same day will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.1% as of 6:15 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.6%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index gained 1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.4%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1%.

The euro was unchanged at $1.113.

The British pound decreased 0.2% to $1.2891.

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 108.69 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 1.76%.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.38%.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to 0.686%.

Commodities

Gold declined 0.2% to $1,489.09 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.6% to $55.66 a barrel.

