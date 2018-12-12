Stocks Rise on Renewed Trade Hopes; Pound Climbs: Markets Wrap

This content was published on December 12, 2018 8:35 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks advanced globally following positive signs on the outlook for U.S.-China trade talks. The pound strengthened even as a vote of confidence in the U.K. prime minister was announced.

U.S. equity futures and European shares climbed following big gains in Asia after Canada granted bail to the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies Co. and President Donald Trump said he’d consider intervening in the case if it helped get a China deal. In the U.K., markets took news that Theresa May will face a vote of confidence from the Conservative Party she leads in stride. Sterling gained as several ministers rushed to back her.

As well as the roller coaster news flow on the trade war and Brexit, investors are also keeping watch on the risk of a shutdown of parts of the federal U.S. government, with Trump at odds with Democratic leaders in Congress over funding for a border wall with Mexico.

Elsewhere, oil traded around $52 a barrel in New York, and Treasuries edged lower after Trump warned the Federal Reserve against hiking interest rates this month. India’s bonds rallied after an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was named as new central bank chief.

And in France, the spread between government bond yields and those in Germany rose to the highest since the 2017 election. France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to meet protester demands will have an impact on the country’s deficit, with the situation causing a new headache for the EU in its talks over the Italian budget.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

U.S. inflation data is due Wednesday.

The European Central Bank is set to end asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 0.4 percent as of 8:31 a.m. London time, the largest gain in more than a week.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.5 percent to the highest in a week.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index advanced 0.4 percent to the highest in a week.

Germany’s DAX Index gained 0.6 percent to the highest in a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 1.5 percent, the largest gain in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 1 percent, the biggest gain in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.05 percent.

The euro decreased less than 0.05 percent to $1.1316, the weakest in more than two weeks.

The British pound gained 0.3 percent to $1.2524.

The Japanese yen dipped 0.1 percent to 113.46 per dollar, the weakest in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 2.89 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.24 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to 1.19 percent.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s declined four basis points to 2.8542 percentage points to the smallest premium in a week.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.9 percent to $52.14 a barrel.

Gold advanced 0.1 percent to $1,244.07 an ounce.

