Pedestrians watch from River Street as a cargo ship and a tug boat travel into the Port of Savannah on the Savannah River in Savannah, Georgia, U.S. Photographer: Ty Wright

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Treasuries fell after a pickup in inflation dented arguments for cutting interest rates, while U.S. stocks rose on optimism for progress on trade talks with China. Risk assets remained under pressure globally as turmoil in Hong Kong and Argentina persisted.

The S&P 500 Index turned higher after China said it will hold phone talks with the U.S. before a fresh round of tariffs have are set to take effect Sept. 1. General Electric led gains after its chief executive bought shares. An unexpectedly hot inflation reading sent the two-year Treasury yield higher, narrowing its gap to the 10-year rate to the smallest since 2007. Gold held gains.

Argentina’s peso fell almost 8% as its rout continued amid rising concern the nation will default on its debt. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell amid disappointing investor sentiment data in Germany. Asia’s benchmark retreated the most in a week, with Hong Kong stocks the worst hit as anti-government protesters again crippled the airport. Japan’s Topix gauge erased this year’s gain. China’s 10-year bond yield touched 3% for the first time since 2016.

The latest risk asset moves are adding to already skittish sentiment across markets during the low-volume month of August. With the U.S. and China offering no respite to their trade war and a slew of data pointing to slowing global growth, traders will look to this week’s euro-zone GDP figures and industrial production reports from both China and America for further clues to the outlook.

“You’ve got the problem of the protectionist push leading to this downdraft in the economic data, leading to stretching the cycle,” said Ben Powell, chief Asia-Pacific strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute. “A combination of those two themes is creating quite an unusual and challenging macro investment environment that we all have to wrestle with.”

Signs of the trade war’s impact are growing. Singapore’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to almost zero. In Europe, Henkel was among the worst-performing stocks after missing quarterly profit estimates, which the detergents maker blamed on the trade conflict and a competitive retail environment.

Elsewhere, all eyes will be on Argentina’s peso when it starts trading. The currency sank on Monday and the nation’s equities crashed after voters turned on the president in primary elections.

Here are some key events coming up:

Companies releasing results include China’s JD.com, Tencent and Alibaba; Cisco, Walmart and Nvidia of the U.S.; the U.K.’s Prudential; Australia’s Telstra; Europe’s Swisscom and brewer Carlsberg.

Wednesday brings data on China retail sales, industrial production and the jobless rate.

Thursday sees the release of U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5% as of 9:45 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.8%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index fell 0.7%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 1.3%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 1.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1%.

The euro was unchanged at $1.1214.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2078.

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 105.30 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.63%.

The two-year rate rose to 1.6%.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.61%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.482%.

Italy’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.671%.

Commodities

Gold advanced 0.8% to $1,522.91 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude sank 0.8% to $54.47 a barrel.

Silver advanced 1.8% to $17.37 per ounce.

--With assistance from Katherine Greifeld, Andreea Papuc and Todd White.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeremy Herron in New York at jherron8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Samuel Potter at spotter33@bloomberg.net, Yakob Peterseil

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram