This content was published on July 26, 2018 8:26 AM Jul 26, 2018 - 08:26

Pedestrians crossing the road are reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks advanced following a mixed session in Asia as investors grappled with a slew of catalysts, including an apparent easing of trade tension between the U.S. and Europe and a flood of corporate earnings. The euro fluctuated ahead of an ECB rate decision.

Nasdaq futures pointed to a lower open after Facebook Inc. tumbled 20 percent plus in out-of-hours trading as revenue and user growth missed estimates, but there was little sign of wider contagion. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed, led by industrials, after President Donald Trump agreed with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker to suspend new tariffs while continuing to negotiate over trade. Japan’s Topix index and South Korea’s shares rose. U.S. Treasuries edged up with the dollar.

Trump’s meeting with Juncker came amid a raft of company results, some of which reflected the impact of recent trade threats from the White House. General Motors shares plunged after the carmaker cut its profit forecast on surging metals prices, while Daimler AG warned lower earnings at its Mercedes-Benz unit will extend into the third quarter because of higher trade barriers. In Europe, Nestle SA climbed as sales grew faster than analysts expected while Royal Dutch Shell fell after a profit miss.

Elsewhere, West Texas crude fluctuated as stockpiles decreased and gold slipped.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season continues with the following tech companies among those reporting: Amazon.com, Twitter, Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm and Intel.

The European Central Bank’s policy decision is Thursday.

U.S. gross domestic product probably increased by about 4.2 percent at an annualized rate in the second quarter, the most since 2014, economists forecast ahead of Friday’s data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.6 percent as of 9:20 a.m. London time, the highest in six weeks.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 percent.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose less than 0.05 percent.

Germany’s DAX Index increased 1.4 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 0.3 percent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1 percent.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.1721.

The British pound fell 0.1 percent to $1.3182.

The Japanese yen gained 0.2 percent to 110.71 per dollar, reaching the strongest in almost three weeks on its seventh straight advance.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.96 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.41 percent, the highest in six weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 1.274 percent.

Italy’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to 2.703 percent, the highest in almost three weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1 percent to $69.39 a barrel, the highest in almost two weeks.

Gold decreased 0.3 percent to $1,227.70 an ounce.

