An investor gestures as he looks at stock price movements on a screen at a securities company in Beijing. Photographer: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. equity-index futures advanced along with Asian shares as investors awaited fresh developments on foreign trade and a slew of results from major companies including Amazon.com. Bonds dropped.

Gains for mining and banking shares helped drive the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, while equities in Asia turned higher late in the session. The pound fluctuated close to its strongest level since May as the U.K. Parliament prepares to consider Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit agreement. Futures on the S&P 500 Index nudged up, with American stocks still within sight of a fresh all-time high.

The dollar continued weakening against its major peers, adding to losses after its worst week since June. Sovereign bonds declined, led by Italian and British securities.

With industry heavyweights China Mobile, McDonald’s and Amazon.com all on the docket for results this week, investors will get numerous chances to see how corporations are withstanding the effects of trade tension, slowing growth and Brexit. China’s Vice Premier Liu He said on Saturday there had been “substantial progress” with the U.S. to lay the foundation for an initial accord on trade.

“It would be significant if they can get a phase one deal signed before Thanksgiving -- the probability of that is probably a little bit over 60% right now,” Brett Ewing, chief market strategist at First Franklin Financial Services, told Bloomberg TV. “This is a very important issue, and I think it could remove a lot of uncertainty.”

In the U.K., Johnson is making a fresh bid to deliver on his promise to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 by putting his exit deal to a vote in the House of Commons. His attempt on Saturday was derailed by MPs.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Canada votes in a national election.

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Amazon.com, Microsoft, Daimler, Kia Motors, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, Caterpillar and UBS.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.3% as of 10:26 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.2%.

Sweden’s OMX Stockholm 30 Index jumped 0.6%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2985.

The euro was unchanged at $1.1167.

The South Korean Won strengthened 0.8% to 1,172.06 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 108.55 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased two basis points to 1.77%.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed five basis points to 0.763%.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained three basis points to -0.35%.

Australia’s 10-year yield rose five basis points to 1.1515%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.9% to $53.31 a barrel.

Gold increased 0.1% to $1,491.24 an ounce.

Arabica coffee climbed 0.9% to $0.97 a pound.

LME nickel declined 0.5% to $16,150 per metric ton.

