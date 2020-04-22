(Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose on Wednesday with U.S. equity futures as investors monitored continued volatility in energy markets and earnings reports that haven’t been uniformly negative. Oil prices renewed their slide.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced in the wake of Tuesday’s slump, with 18 of 19 sectors in the green including energy shares. S&P 500 Index contracts advanced after the gauge closed down more than 3% a day earlier, when investors seemed to shrug off progress of a fresh relief package to counter the economic hit from the coronavirus. Stocks slipped in Japan but climbed in most other major Asian markets.

Brent crude oil prices pared a tumble that reached 17% earlier when the benchmark was sucked even further into the rout that sent West Texas futures below zero this week. Treasuries edged lower along with the dollar.

The oil debacle may signal the hit to the global economy from the pandemic will be deeper or longer than anticipated by investors who drove the S&P 500 up 28% from its March lows. Even so, some countries are moving to relax the lockdown measures being used to contain the outbreak.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings have been mixed: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. withdrew its guidance, while Netflix said it added nearly twice as many subscribers as predicted in the first quarter. Roche Holding AG said it still expects a small profit gain this year as demand for its best-selling medicines holds up and the drugmaker works on developing tests for Covid-19.

“There’s no way you can predict earnings right now,” Michael Cuggino, portfolio manager at Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC, said on Bloomberg TV. “It’s virtually impossible until we have more visibility with respect to how to world comes out of the coronavirus on the other side.”

The Senate passed a $484 billion pandemic relief package and the House could take it up as soon as Thursday. President Donald Trump said his administration is working on a plan to make money available to the oil industry to prevent the loss of jobs after prices plunged.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar rose as better-than-expected retail sales data triggered the unwinding of some short positions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 1.2% as of 9:35 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 1.3%.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures rose 1.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The euro was little changed at $1.0856.

The British pound increased 0.2% to $1.2317.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 107.64 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 0.58%.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to 0.313%.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s rose one basis point to 2.638 percentage points.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 2.1% to $11.33 a barrel.

Brent crude dipped 9.5% to $17.50 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.6% to $1,696.93 an ounce.

Copper gained 0.1% to $2.27 a pound.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes