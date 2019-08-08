Pedestrians are reflected in a window as they walk past an electronic stock board at the ASX Ltd. exchange centre in Sydney, Australia. Photographer: David Moir/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed with European and Asian stocks and the yuan after China’s stronger-than-expected daily fixing of its currency eased fears about a worsening trade conflict. Oil futures jumped and gold slipped from a six-year high.

Futures on all three of the main U.S. equity indexes advanced after the S&P 500 eked out a gain on Wednesday. The Stoxx Europe 600 also climbed for a second day, led by tech and chemicals shares. A gauge of Asia stocks increased as China’s Shanghai Composite rebounded from the lowest level since February. Gold dipped after closing above $1,500 for the first time since 2013, while Treasury yields nudged lower with the dollar.

Thursday’s move by the People’s Bank of China was seen as an effort to stabilize its currency and went some way to easing market concern that peaked on Monday, when a weak reference rate helped trigger the biggest drop in the yuan since 2015 and sparked worries of further declines. Despite evidence of some renewed risk appetite, traders remain jumpy about the potential for escalation in the trade war with the U.S.

“It’s a signal that they want to contain the amount of depreciation that’s taking place to control sentiment and avoid any rush to the exit in terms of capital outflow,” Andrew Tilton, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg TV in Hong Kong.

Elsewhere, oil jumped after Saudi Arabia contacted other producers to discuss options to stem a rout that’s been driven by the worsening China trade conflict. Nickel futures spiked in Asia as uncertainty around Indonesia’s ore export policy hung over the market. The Australian dollar gained after touching its lowest level in a decade Wednesday. The Philippine peso strengthened even after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point.

Here are the main moves in markets (all sizes and scopes are on a closing basis):

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.4% as of 6:25 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.9%, the biggest rise in more than a week.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index climbed 0.3%.

Germany’s DAX Index gained 0.8%, the biggest rise in more than a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.4%, the largest increase in two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The euro climbed 0.1% to $1.1209, the strongest in two weeks.

The British pound increased 0.1% to $1.2155.

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 106.09 per dollar.

The onshore yuan jumped 0.2% to 7.044 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased one basis point to 1.73%.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 0.514%, the biggest advance in more than a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to -0.57%, the largest surge in more than three weeks.

Commodities

Gold decreased 0.3% to $1,496.59 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.2% to $52.23 a barrel.

Iron ore increased 1.9% to $90.80 per metric ton, the first advance in more than a week.

LME nickel surged 4.8% to $15,515 per metric ton, the highest in almost 14 months.

--With assistance from Olivia Rinaldi, David Ingles, Adam Haigh and Andreea Papuc.

To contact the reporter on this story: Laura Curtis in London at lcurtis7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Samuel Potter at spotter33@bloomberg.net, Todd White

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram