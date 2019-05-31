This content was published on May 31, 2019 12:42 PM

U.S. equity futures slumped as the trade-war rhetoric heated up, with President Donald Trump threatening to place escalating tariffs on Mexico and China preparing a blacklist of foreign companies it accuses of damaging its interests. Treasuries and the dollar stayed higher after the Fed’s preferred price gauge rose in line with estimates.

The new front with Mexico and the threat from China sent S&P 500 futures heading for their worst week since the global market rout in December. Contracts on the Dow and Nasdaq also pointed to steep losses at the New York open. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell, with all sectors in the red, led by carmakers. Equities dropped in most of Asia, though the magnitude of the declines eased as trading progressed.

The latest move by the self-described Tariff Man would put 5% American duties on all Mexican imports on June 10, rising to 25% in October unless Mexico halts “illegal migrants” heading to the U.S. The Mexican peso tumbled more than 2%, while the yen jumped. Bund yields sank to a record as investors sought havens.

“We are seeing a Trump who is going all-out,” said Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Pte. “This raises the bar not just for Mexico and Canada, but also for China.”

Trump’s Mexico declaration and a Bloomberg report that China is planning to restrict rare-earths exports leave markets set for a turbulent end to what’s been a rough month for global stocks. Treasuries have benefited from haven demand, with yields on 10-year notes down to 2.18% Friday compared with 2.50% at the start of the month.

Speaking before the Mexico tariff news, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the U.S. central bank is prepared to ease monetary policy if it sees mounting risks to the U.S. expansion, though he stressed the economy was in a “very good place” with unemployment low and inflation muted. Further bad news on global growth came Friday with China’s manufacturing PMI coming in below estimates.

Elsewhere, gold climbed to a two-week high while oil slumped to less than $56 a barrel in New York amid concerns about global demand.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index declined 1.1% as of 8:37 a.m. New York time, the lowest in 12 weeks on the largest drop in more than a week.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 1.2%, the lowest in 15 weeks.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3%, the highest in more than five months.

The euro advanced 0.2% to $1.1148, the first advance in a week.

The British pound decreased 0.2% to $1.2577.

The onshore yuan declined 0.1% to 6.91 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased four basis points to 2.18%, hitting the lowest in almost 21 months with its fifth straight decline.

The yield on two-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 2.01%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.20%, the lowest on record.

Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.094%, the lowest in almost three years.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 2.1% to $55.41 a barrel, the lowest in more than 15 weeks.

Iron ore fell 1.2% to $96.68 per metric ton, the lowest in more than a week.

Gold gained 0.6% to $1,296.72 an ounce, the highest in more than two weeks.

