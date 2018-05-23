The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

A walks past monitors displaying stock prices in the trading gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd. headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Malaysia's markets showed few signs of investor panic as trading reopened after Mahathir Mohamad swept to power in a surprise election outcome.

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Europe followed Asian counterparts lower as storm clouds gathered from Turkey to North Korea and data cast doubts on economic growth prospects for the euro area. Treasuries advanced with the dollar, while oil dropped with most commodities.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank by the most in two months alongside U.S. equity-index futures, as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks faded together with prospects for President Donald Trump’s historic summit with North Korea’s leader. Concerns over Turkey’s financial-market stability drove the lira to successive record lows and weighed on emerging-market assets. The yen and core European bonds gained and gold edged higher as traders sought havens after equity benchmarks from Hong Kong to Sydney declined.

The euro fell to a six-month low as manufacturing data added to concern economic momentum is slowing, while the pound weakened as U.K. inflation undershot expectations, denting prospects for rate increases.

Gloom is returning to global markets just as trade tensions between the U.S. and China appeared to be easing. U.S. stocks closed down Tuesday after Trump cast doubt on a meeting with Kim Jong Un, while in Italy doubts are swirling around the suitability of the nominated prime minister. Monetary policy may provide a welcome distraction when the Federal Reserve releases minutes of its latest policy meeting on Wednesday.

“If you look at history, you find that geopolitics does rattle markets,” Vasu Menon, OCBC Bank vice president, told Bloomberg Television. “The markets are clearly quite nervous because we’ve had a good run and this is an excuse for the markets to take a breather.”

These are some key events to watch this week:

The Federal Reserve releases minutes of the central bank’s May 1-2 meeting on Wednesday; U.S. new home sale are due as are euro-area PMIs.

Thursday sees the Bank of England Markets Forum at Bloomberg London. Speakers include BOE Governor Mark Carney and New York Fed President William Dudley.

At the St. Petersburg Forum Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe participate on a panel moderated by Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.

Also Friday, European Union finance ministers discuss the latest on Brexit talks, in Brussels.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.8 percent as of 9:20 a.m. London time, the lowest in a week on the biggest decrease in two months.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index sank 0.6 percent.

Germany’s DAX Index sank 1.3 percent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4 percent.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.6 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 percent to the highest in about five months.

The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.1716, the weakest in more than six months.

The British pound fell 0.4 percent to $1.3381.

The Japanese yen jumped 0.9 percent to 109.93 per dollar, the strongest in more than a week on the largest climb in almost three months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased four basis points to 3.02 percent, the lowest in more than a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped five basis points to 0.51 percent, the lowest in five weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 1.523 percent.

Japan’s 10-year yield sank one basis point to 0.046 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude sank 0.5 percent to $71.86 a barrel, the biggest dip in more than a week.

Gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,292.72 an ounce.

LME copper sank 1.9 percent to $6,844.00 per metric ton, the lowest in a week on the biggest tumble in almost four weeks.

