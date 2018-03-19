The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks declined globally on Monday as investors girded for a week packed with risk events, from central bank decisions to Brexit talks to a G-20 gathering. Commodities were weaker across the board, the dollar edged higher and Treasury yields rose.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index headed for the first decline in three days as technology companies slumped with miners. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index of stocks also fell, with tech shares under pressure as Apple appeared poised to disrupt its supply chain. The yen strengthened amid a drop in support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet, which has championed currency weakness. Most European government bonds followed Treasuries lower. Gold dropped.

The biggest focus for global markets this week will be the first U.S. interest rate decision under the Federal Reserve’s new Chairman Jerome Powell. It comes just weeks after he hinted to investors that he’s open to lifting the policy rate four times this year, rather than the three currently reflected in dot-plot forecasts. Some Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect the median projection to rise to four on Wednesday, while others say there will be no change following a round of mediocre data and policy makers’ stated intentions to move gradually.

Trade tensions also remain in the spotlight as U.S. Treasury official David Malpass said he misspoke hours after claiming the U.S. was pulling out of decade-old formal economic talks with Beijing. Meanwhile, investors are assessing the implications of a new head at China’s central bank.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin recovered to trade back above $8,000 after tumbling as much as 13 percent from Friday. West Texas oil fell to around $62 a barrel.

Here are some key calendar events coming up this week:

The Fed decision and Powell’s news conference come on Wednesday.

The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates and its asset-purchase program unchanged on Thursday. Attention will be on language and the odds for a May hike.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House this week as part of a U.S. visit.

Company earnings scheduled for this week include Tencent, FedEx, Porsche, Hermes, PetroChina, Nike, Enel and Oracle.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.8 percent as of 9:09 a.m. London time, to the lowest in more than a week.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.6 percent to the lowest in more than a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.6 percent.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index sank 1 percent to the lowest in more than two weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 0.5 percent on the largest decrease in two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 percent to the highest in almost three weeks.

The euro declined 0.1 percent to $1.2273, the weakest in more than two weeks.

The British pound advanced less than 0.05 percent to $1.3946.

The Japanese yen rose less than 0.05 percent to 105.97 per dollar.

South Africa’s rand sank 0.6 percent to 12.0418 per dollar, the weakest in more than five weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index dipped 0.2 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 2.86 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.58 percent, the first advance in more than a week.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to 1.429 percent, the biggest surge in almost three weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.6 percent to $61.97 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,310.46 an ounce, the weakest in 11 weeks.

