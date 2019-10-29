This content was published on October 29, 2019 8:32 AM

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks slipped with S&P 500 Index futures on Tuesday as investors prepared for some of the week’s biggest corporate earnings and a possible interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Treasuries and German bunds held steady.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index opened lower following six straight sessions of gains, with financial services shares leading declines. Contracts on the S&P 500 drifted lower, a day after the U.S. equity benchmark hit a record. Japan’s Topix benchmark closed at a 2019 high, while trading elsewhere in Asia was mixed, with equities dropping in Hong Kong and Shanghai, where a warning against speculation on blockchain-related stocks depressed trading.

Yields on Japanese 10-year bonds hit the highest since June and their Australian counterparts jumped almost nine basis points, while peers in the U.S. and Germany halted a surge that’s lasted several days.

Investors are searching for fresh impetus to power a stock rally that pushed the S&P 500 to a record Tuesday, following optimism on the U.S.-China trade front from President Donald Trump, who said the two countries are ahead of schedule on forging phase one of a trade deal. An anticipated Fed rate cut on Wednesday may add further fuel. While corporate earnings that are topping estimates on average are aiding the bull case, the bar has been set low.

“What we’ve had happening in markets in the last few weeks is a lifting of that perceived uncertainty” about U.S.-China trade and Brexit, with central bank easing providing a lift, Sue Trinh, a global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management, told Bloomberg TV. “The real risk is that we’re seeing a boost to asset prices but no real uptick in the real economy,” she said.

Meanwhile, the pound edged higher versus the euro as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’ll keep pushing for an early election despite failing for a third time to trigger a snap poll.

In metals, palladium traded near a record high on expectations that stricter air-quality laws in Europe and China will boost demand for the metal used in vehicle pollution-control devices.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings include: Pfizer and BP on Tuesday; Airbus, Apple, Credit Suisse, Facebook and PetroChina on Wednesday; Mitsubishi Heavy on Thursday; Exxon Mobil and Macquarie Group on Friday .

The Fed is expected to lower the main interest rate when policy makers decide on Wednesday. Futures have priced in about 23 basis points of reduction.

U.S. economic growth is forecast to have slowed to 1.6% in the third quarter. GDP data are due Wednesday.

The Bank of Japan sets policy on Thursday and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference.

Friday brings the monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.3% as of 8:24 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%.

Japan’s Topix index jumped 0.9%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The pound edged higher versus the euro.

The euro decreased 0.1% to $1.1086.

The South Korean Won jumped 0.6% to 1,163.19 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.83%.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.708%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.34%.

Australia’s 10-year yield jumped nine basis points to 1.1855%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index was little changed at 79.45.

Gold rose 0.1% to $1,494.01 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.8% to $55.34 a barrel.

