(Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell in Europe alongside U.S. index futures after a mixed bag of economic data from China, and as earnings season rolled on. The dollar held near its weakest level since before August’s trade-war turmoil.

Declines in automakers and food companies pulled the Stoxx Europe 600 index lower. Renault slumped after the carmaker cut its full-year forecast, and rival Volvo also declined after saying it was preparing for more output cuts for next year. Danone dropped as it reduced its 2019 outlook. Contracts on all three major U.S. gauges pointed to a weak start on Wall Street.

While immediate reaction was muted to news that Chinese GDP rose by the least since the early 1990s last quarter, shares dropped in Shanghai as the trading session wore on. Benchmarks in Japan and South Korea gave up gains. Treasuries drifted, as did oil futures. The lira climbed after Turkey and the U.S. agreed to a temporary cease-fire plan in Syria.

Investors are seeking a fresh stimulus for equities as the weekend approaches with the S&P 500 Index about 1% below its record high. So far American earnings have been relatively upbeat, after Morgan Stanley became the latest big bank to buck concerns about weak growth. Traders will be parsing through data from China, which showed GDP slow to 6% in the third quarter, with limited pick-up from domestic demand, but factory output improve and retail sales hold up.

Elsewhere, the pound nudged lower as traders gauged the likelihood of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson winning parliamentary backing on Saturday for his Brexit deal.

Remaining events this week:

The IMF and World Bank host annual meetings of global finance chiefs in Washington

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.4% as of 8:18 a.m. in London

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.3%.

France’s CAC 40 Index dropped 0.7%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index decreased 0.5%.

Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul 100 Index climbed 3.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The British pound dipped 0.1% to $1.288.

The euro decreased 0.1% to $1.1117.

The Turkish lira gained 1.1% to 5.7671 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 108.56 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 1.75%.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to -0.40%.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to 0.707%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $53.88 a barrel.

Gold decreased 0.1% to $1,490.44 an ounce.

Natural gas increased 0.6% to $2.33 per mmbtu.

