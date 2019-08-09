This content was published on August 9, 2019 7:22 AM

(Bloomberg) -- European shares edged lower, U.S. equity futures fell and Asian shares were mixed as positive sentiment from a strong day on Wall Street was offset by resurfacing trade tensions. Italy’s sovereign bonds tumbled as the government coalition teetered.

Banking and automaker shares led declines in the Stoxx Europe 600 index as contracts on the three major U.S. gauges indexes all dipped. Asia stocks were up overall, though Shanghai equities headed for their seventh decline in eight sessions, and Hong Kong shares also fell as Bloomberg reported the White House is holding off on licensing decisions for American companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies. China’s yuan stabilized, holding most of yesterday’s gain that had helped the S&P 500 Index climb by almost 2%.

In Japan, bond yields ticked lower after the central bank changed purchases across three maturity zones in moves that indicated the central bank is seeking to address a flattening yield curve. The yen strengthened for a third day. Treasuries and gold edged up.

Global equities are ending the week still struggling to recover from Monday’s plunge as concern lingers that China may continue allowing its currency to weaken. The Asian country’s producer-price index contracted for the first time in nearly three years, dimming the outlook for manufacturers’ profits amid the trade war with the U.S. Investor focus will now turn to the release on Friday of American producer prices for July.

“Trade issues continue to be exacerbated and we’re in somewhat of a quagmire,” Karissa McDonough, chief fixed income strategist at People’s United Advisors, told Bloomberg TV. “It seems that neither Trump nor China has any real incentive to come to the table.”

Elsewhere, oil drifted, poised for a second weekly loss as investors weighed the deteriorating China trade dispute against the latest steps from Saudi Arabia to stabilize the market.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.4% as of 8:17 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.4%.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.7%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB Index decreased 1.8%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined less than 0.05%.

The onshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.05 per dollar.

The euro increased 0.1% to $1.1196.

The Australian dollar jumped 0.1%.

The Japanese yen climbed 0.1%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.71%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries jumped eight basis points to 1.61%.

Italy’s 10-year yield climbed 17 basis points to 1.707%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.512%.

Commodities

Gold advanced 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $52.55 a barrel.

Iron ore fell 2.3%.

