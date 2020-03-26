(Bloomberg) -- European stocks declined with U.S. equity futures and most Asian shares on Thursday as investors looked past stimulus packages to the mounting human impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Government bonds and the yen advanced.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped led by miners and energy companies following two days of gains. Contracts on the S&P 500 slipped as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic topped 1,000. Japanese shares closed almost 2% lower amid further efforts to contain the movement of people. Equities in Australia and India rallied, bucking the broader trend.

European sovereign debt rose after the region’s central bank announced it will scrap limits on bond purchases for its emergency program, a landmark decision that gives it almost unlimited firepower to fight the economic fallout from the virus. The euro strengthened as a gauge of the dollar headed for a third day falling.

U.S. and global stocks just posted their first back-to-back gains since before the bear market began, in part thanks to optimism over a $2 trillion rescue plan for the American economy. The Senate has passed the stimulus bill and sent it to the House, which was scheduled to vote on the legislation Friday. But President Donald Trump had urged Congress to act “without delay” and said he would sign it immediately.

The measures across major economies are unprecedented, yet traders remain cognizant of the virus’s escalating toll. The world’s cases now top 451,000 with more than 20,000 deaths.

“Investors need to remain vigilant about how the growth rate of new cases develops and how governments respond going forward,” said Oliver Blackbourn, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors. “The support package should help to assuage the fears about the worst possible economic outcomes for individuals and companies.”

“Liquidity wise, we should be fine, we just have to go through this as quickly as possible, containing it and of course repressing the population from moving,” Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis. “I hope the whole world can basically do that quickly. This is the key question: how quickly can we do this?”

Elsewhere, oil declined after three days of gains. Gold retreated. Emerging-market shares and currencies climbed.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 1.9% as of 9:18 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 1.5%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.5%.

The euro increased 0.6% to $1.0946.

The British pound climbed 0.5% to $1.1939.

The Japanese yen advanced 1.2% to 109.87 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped seven basis points to 0.80%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased five basis points to -0.31%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 0.407%.

Commodities

Gold decreased 0.7% to $1,605.59 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 2.9% to $23.78 a barrel.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

