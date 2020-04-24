This content was published on April 24, 2020 9:43 AM

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped as the region’s leaders struggled to finalize a long-term plan for cushioning the economic blow from the coronavirus. U.S. equity futures fluctuated alongside oil and Treasuries.

Travel and energy shares dragged the Stoxx Europe 600 Index lower after European leaders signed off on a 540 billion-euro ($580 billion) plan tackling the immediate fallout from the pandemic, but failed to come up with a longer-term rebuilding program. Italian government bonds fell, though came off their session lows. Underscoring the challenges, data showed German business confidence fell to record low while virus cases in the region’s biggest economy rose by the most in nearly a week.

Futures on the three main American equity gauges swung from modest losses to gains. Oil also fluctuated, with futures trading at about $16.50 a barrel in New York, after collapsing earlier this week.

A global stock rally built on optimism that infection rates were slowing has faded this week amid mounting evidence of a deep economic slowdown. With total job losses in the U.S. now exceeding 26 million, investors are focusing on effects of lockdowns and will study earnings from American Express expected later on Friday that will give insight into consumer-credit deterioration.

“The recent price action in global markets has highlighted the fragility of the risk rally in the face of deteriorating global economic data and weak commodity prices,” Valentin Marinov, the head of G10 FX strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in London, wrote in a note to clients. Still, “the recent global monetary and fiscal stimulus measures have put a ‘floor’ under the risky assets,” he said.

Investors are winding up a volatile week that saw countries report mixed success in curbing the virus while President Donald Trump’s evolving public statements and ad hoc policy swings sparked doubts about his leadership in the crisis. On Wednesday, Trump rebuked the first governor to try to reopen his state economy after encouraging state leaders for weeks to push forward toward resuming a normal social and business life.

In China, there was limited reaction to the central bank’s partial roll-over of maturing medium-term funding to banks, at a lower interest rate.

Japanese bonds rallied after a Nikkei report that the Bank of Japan may replace its government bond-purchase target to allow for unlimited buying.

These were the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.6% as of 10:30 a.m. London time.

Germany’s DAX Index decreased 1%.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.3%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1% to 1,262.35.

The euro decreased 0.1% to $1.0761.

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2326.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 107.66 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 0.61%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.284%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.45%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.7% to $16.38 a barrel.

Brent crude fell 0.8% to $21.15 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.1% to $1,728.95 an ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes