(Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped globally on Thursday as the simmering trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies took a greater toll on markets. Safe assets were in demand, with gold and the yen gaining alongside the dollar and Treasuries.

S&P 500 futures pointed to a big drop at the New York open after the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper published two commentaries assailing American moves to curb Chinese companies. Tesla sunk to below $185 in premarket trading, setting it up for a seventh day of losses. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index headed for its worst day in two weeks as automakers tumbled after an EU official said the U.S. was unlikely to start trade talks with the bloc soon while it’s preoccupied with China. Casino Guichard-Perrachon was suspended from trading in Paris, fueling talk of a debt restructuring.

The pound weakened against the euro for a record 14th day as the prospect of Prime Minister Theresa May being forced from power brought yet more uncertainty over the U.K.’s Brexit strategy. The common currency dipped against the dollar as measures of German business confidence and euro-area output missed expectations, and as voting got underway in European elections.

Risky assets remain under pressure and havens in demand as investors dig in for what looks like a protracted dispute between China and the U.S. over trade. One expert predicts tensions could endure until 2035, while economists are also turning more pessimistic. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now sees higher odds of a stalemate between the two nations, and Nomura Holdings Inc. has shifted to forecasting a full-blown escalation of tariffs.

“We don’t think that there is an overnight solution,” said James Johnstone, co-head of emerging and frontier markets at RWC Partners LLC. “The accommodation of China as a rising power is something that the Americans and the West have been contemplating for a long time. This will be a 20-30 year accommodation.”

Elsewhere, China’s yuan dipped in onshore trading even after the People’s Bank of China set its daily fixing at a stronger-than-expected level for a fourth straight day. West Texas crude oil fell below $60 a barrel and headed for its biggest two-day drop of the year as inventory data alleviated concerns over a supply crunch. Commodities added to their drop on Wednesday, when they slumped across the board as traders increasingly girded for a full-blown trade war.

Here are some notable events coming up:

The European Parliament holds continent-wide elections May 23-26.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank publishes its account of the April monetary policy decision.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.9% as of 8:32 a.m. New York time, heading for the largest drop in more than a week.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 1.3%, the lowest in more than a week.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 1.4%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1%, the highest in more than five months.

The euro declined 0.1% to $1.1143, the weakest in four weeks.

The British pound dipped 0.2% to $1.2646, the weakest in 20 weeks.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.1% to 6.917 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 2.36%, the lowest in about 17 months.

The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped three basis points to 2.20%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.10%.

Japan’s 10-year yield declined less than one basis point to -0.059%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 2.4% to $59.97 a barrel, the lowest in eight weeks.

Iron ore fell 0.6% to $100.27 per metric ton, the first retreat in more than a week.

Sugar declined 0.2% to $0.116 a pound.

