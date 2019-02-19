This content was published on February 19, 2019 8:26 AM

European stocks and U.S. equity futures drifted and shares in Asia were mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited fresh headlines on the outlook for global trade. The dollar nudged higher and Treasury yields steadied.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index paused after two days of gains following disappointing earnings from BHP Group and HSBC Holdings and as the European Union vowed prompt retaliation if the U.S. imposes tariffs on imported vehicles. Contracts on the Nasdaq, Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes also held steady before the next round of talks between America and China to resolve their trade dispute get underway in Washington.

In Asia, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament the central bank would consider extra monetary easing if required, helping lift the Topix index. Shares in China were flat as equities in Hong Kong slipped.

With earnings season nearing its end, the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting out on Wednesday and U.S. President Donald Trump talking of extending the deadline for a trade deal with China, investors have plenty to ponder. Trump received the findings of a probe into whether imported vehicles pose a national security threat reviving possibility of auto tariffs. He has 90 days after officially receiving the report to decide whether to act.

Elsewhere, the pound drifted as political turmoil increased after seven members quit the main opposition Labour Party over issues including Brexit and antisemitism. The Australian dollar swung to a loss after the nation’s central bank reaffirmed mounting concerns over consumer spending. Gold held near the highest since April. West Texas crude advanced to trade at about its highest in almost three months.

Here are some key events coming up:

The Federal Reserve will on Wednesday publish minutes from its recent meeting.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks on Thursday; ECB President Mario Draghi speaks on Friday, the same day Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe gives parliamentary testimony.

Indonesia rate decision is due Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index was unchanged at the highest in 11 weeks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1 percent to the highest in 19 weeks.

The MSCI All-Country World Index increased less than 0.05 percent to the highest in almost 15 weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.1 percent.

The euro was unchanged at $1.1311, the strongest in a week.

The Japanese yen sank 0.1 percent to 110.74 per dollar.

The British pound increased less than 0.05 percent to $1.2928, the strongest in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index declined less than 0.05 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 2.67 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.12 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 1.174 percent.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s fell three basis points to 2.6213 percentage points to the narrowest in more than two weeks.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index jumped 0.5 percent to the highest in more than a month.

Brent crude gained 0.2 percent to $66.64 a barrel, hitting the highest in three months with its sixth straight advance.

LME copper increased 0.1 percent to $6,282.00 per metric ton, reaching the highest in 11 weeks on its fifth consecutive advance.

Gold decreased less than 0.05 percent to $1,326.39 an ounce.

